WhatsApp Launches New Feature Globally, Similar to Instagram Channels

Meta-owned WhatsApp has rolled out a new feature called Channels in more than 150 countries, including India. Channels enable users to engage in one-way communication, simplifying the process of sending messages to large audiences, akin to Instagram’s Broadcast channel.

WhatsApp places a strong emphasis on the privacy aspect of Channels, ensuring that the identities of followers remain confidential. This feature empowers administrators to share various types of content while safeguarding user privacy.

To access Channels, a dedicated tab called “Updates” has been introduced, separate from personal chats. Users can easily discover Channels through searchable directories and apply filters based on criteria such as country, activity level, popularity, or recency.

Users have the option to react to updates using emojis, and administrators can make edits to updates within a 30-day window before automatic deletion. WhatsApp is also actively working on features to prevent message clutter, and administrators can exercise control over who can follow their channel and its visibility.

It’s important to note that Channels do not offer end-to-end encryption, primarily due to their wide-reaching audience focus.

