WhatsApp’s email verification feature reappears in the latest beta

  • WhatsApp is working on a new feature to verify users’ email addresses.
  • This feature is still in beta development, but it is expected to be released in a future update.
  • It will also be useful for users who have problems receiving SMS messages.
WhatsApp, under Meta’s ownership, has been rolling out a range of anticipated and innovative features, particularly in the realm of privacy. These enhancements have notably bolstered the app’s security, marking a substantial improvement compared to the previous year or two.

In the latest update, which can be accessed through the Google Play Beta Program as version 2.23.18.19, there is an ongoing development of a feature designed for email address verification. Although this feature had been previously spotted, its details were limited because it was still in the early stages of development.

WhatsApp’s Focus on Enhanced Security

As per information from WABetaInfo, a screenshot from this beta version displays a work-in-progress email verification screen. Although the precise functionality remains uncertain, there’s speculation that this feature might provide users with an extra means to access their WhatsApp accounts by confirming their email.

This feature offers broad utility, especially in cases of SMS problems, lost devices or SIM cards, or unreliable SMS service in certain regions. It’s an optional feature, and users who use Google accounts for chat backups or have two-step verification may have their email auto-verified. Crucially, for privacy, your WhatsApp contacts won’t see your email address.

The email verification feature, currently in beta development, is anticipated to become part of a stable update in the future. WhatsApp is also actively working on other enhancements, including concealing IP addresses during calls, introducing original-quality photo and video sharing, and refining the calling interface in its latest beta release.

