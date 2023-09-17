Xiaomi 13T Pro price in Pakistan & detailed

Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro price in Pakistan – Sept 2023
Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro is available on the market with impressive features....
Xiaomi will soon launch the 13T series, which appears to be a lineup of premium flagship smartphones based on recent leaks and news.
The device has a 6.7-inch LPTO AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1440 x 3200 pixels and a refresh rate of 144 Hz.
The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ chipset and an octa-core processor. The GPU is called the ARM Immortalis-G715 MP11.
The Xiaomi 13T Pro will feature a mind-blowing triple camera system with 50.3 MP, 50 MP, and 50 MP sensors, along with a 50 MP front-facing camera.
The gadget includes 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal storage space.
The phone’s battery capacity is 5000 mAh and supports fast charging at 120 W.
Xiaomi 13T Pro price in Pakistan
Xiaomi 13T Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 194,999/-
Xiaomi 13T Pro specifications
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|MIUI 14
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|White, Black, Green, Blue
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa Core
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 9200+
|GPU
|ARM Immortalis-G715 MP11
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|LTPO AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3200 Pixels (~521 PPI)
|Extra Features
|144Hz, Dolby Vision, HDR10+
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|512GB Built-in, 12GB RAM
|Card
|No
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50.3 MP, f/1.9, 23mm (wide), 1.0″-type, Dual Pixel PDAF, Laser AF, OIS + 50 MP, f/2.0, 75mm (telephoto), PDAF, 3.2x optical zoom + 50 MP, f/2.2, 14mm, (ultrawide), AF, dual-LED dual-tone flash
|Features
|Leica lens, HDR, panorama, Video (8K@24fps (HDR), 4K@24/30/60fps (HDR10+, 10-bit Dolby Vision HDR, 10-bit LOG), 1080p@30/120/240/960fps, 1080p@1920fps, gyro-EIS)
|Front
|32 MP, f/2.0, 22mm (wide), 1/3.14
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e/7, tri-band, Wi-Fi Direct
|Bluetooth
|v5.3 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + GPS (L1+L5), GLONASS (G1), BDS (B1I+B1c+B2a), GALILEO (E1+E5a), QZSS (L1+L5), NavIC (L5)
|Radio
|No
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
|NFC
|Yes
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbp), LTE-A, 5G capable
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro
|Audio
|24-bit/192kHz audio, Tuned by Harman Kardon, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Gorilla Glass Victus), ceramic back or silicone polymer back, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 min), Aluminum frame,Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 120W wired, PD3.0, QC4 50W wireless, 10W reverse wireless
