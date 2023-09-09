Advertisement
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra price in Pakistan & specifications

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra price in Pakistan & specifications

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra price in Pakistan & specifications

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

Xiaomi is preparing to release a new phone called the Mi 11 Ultra, which is an updated version of the Mi 11 launched last year. The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, which is available soon on the market.

It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset and a 2.84 GHz octa-core processor. The device has an Adreno 660 GPU.

The smartphone includes a 6.81-inch Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1440 x 3200 pixels and a high refresh rate of 120 Hz. The display is covered by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

The Mi 11 Ultra includes 8 or 12 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of internal storage space.

The device is powered by a 5000 mAh battery capacity with fast charging support at 67 W.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra price in Pakistan 

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra price in Pakistan is expected to be ₨ 149,999/-

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 11 OS
UIMIUI 12.5
Dimensions164.3 x 74.6 x 8.4 mm
Weight234 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursCeramic White, Ceramic Black
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (1 x 2.84 GHz Kryo 680 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 680 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Kryo 680)
ChipsetQualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 (5 nm)
GPUAdreno 660
DISPLAYTechnologySuper AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
Size6.81 Inches
Resolution1440 x 3200 Pixels (~515 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass Victus
Extra Features120Hz, Dolby Vision
MEMORYBuilt-in256/512GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 3.1
CardNo
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, f/2.0, 24mm (wide), 1/1.12″, Dual Pixel PDAF, Laser AF, OIS + 48 MP, f/4.1, 120mm (periscope telephoto), 1/2.0″, PDAF, OIS, 5x optical zoom + 48 MP, f/2.2, 12mm, (ultrawide), 1/2.0″, PDAF, dual-LED dual-tone flash
FeaturesHDR, panorama, 1.1 inches AMOLED selfie display, Video (8K@24fps, 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60fps, gyro-EIS, HDR10+ rec.)
Front20 MP, f/2.2, 27mm (wide), 1/3.4″, HDR, panorama, Video (1080p@30/60fps, 720p@120fps, gyro-EIS)
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + tri-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
RadioNo
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbp), LTE-A, 5G capable
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio24-bit/192kHz audio (Tuned by Harman Kardon), Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraIP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Glass front + Gorilla Glass Victus), Ceramic back, Aluminum frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 67W, 100% in 36 min (advertised), Fast wireless charging 67W, 100% in 39 min (advertised), Reverse wireless charging 10W, Quick Charge 4+, Power Delivery 3.0
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

