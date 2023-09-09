Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 price in Pakistan & features

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 price in Pakistan & features

Articles
Advertisement
Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 price in Pakistan & features

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3

Advertisement

Xiaomi will soon launch the Mix Fold 3 series. This new device is anticipated to be the strongest foldable on the market, with a bigger screen, better cameras, and faster processors than others in its category.

The smartphone includes 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB, or 1 TB, of built-in storage.

It comes with an 8.0-inch Foldable AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1914 x 2160 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

The device has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and an octa-core processor. The gadget’s GPU is called the Adreno 740.

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 features a triple camera setup with 108 MP, 48 MP, and 13 MP sensors. For impressive selfies, there’s a single 32 MP front camera.

Advertisement

The gadget has a 4800 mAh battery that supports fast charging at 67 W.

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi 12C price in Pakistan August 2023
Xiaomi Redmi 12C price in Pakistan August 2023

Xiaomi Redmi 12C comes with a 6.52-inch IPS LCD display. The device...

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 price in Pakistan

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 274,999/-

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 13 OS
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursVarious
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) – China
5G Band5G SA/NSA
PROCESSORCPUOcta Core
ChipsetSnapdragon 8 Gen 2
GPUAdreno 740
DISPLAYTechnologyFoldable AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size8.0 Inches
Resolution1914 x 2160 Pixels (~360 PPI)
Extra Features120Hz, 2ndry Display: 6.56 inches, 1080 x 2520 pixels, AMOLED, 120Hz, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, 1000 nits (HBM), 1300 nits (peak), Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
MEMORYBuilt-in512GB, 1TB, Built-in, 16GB RAM
CardNo
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 108 MP + 48 MP + 13 MP, LED flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (8K@24/30fps, 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240/960fps, gyro-EIS)
Front32 MP
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes, with A-GPS. Up to tri-band: GLONASS (1), BDS (3), GALILEO (2), QZSS (2), NavIC
USBUSB Type-C
NFCYes
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G ( LTE-A (CA), 5G capable
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio24-bit/192kHz audio, (Tuned by Harman Kardon), MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, stereo speakers (4 speakers)
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4800 mAh
– Fast charging 67W, 100% in 40 min (advertised), Power Delivery 3.0, Quick Charge 4+
Advertisement

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story