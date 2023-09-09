Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 price in Pakistan & features

Xiaomi will soon launch the Mix Fold 3 series. This new device is anticipated to be the strongest foldable on the market, with a bigger screen, better cameras, and faster processors than others in its category.

The smartphone includes 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB, or 1 TB, of built-in storage.

It comes with an 8.0-inch Foldable AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1914 x 2160 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

The device has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and an octa-core processor. The gadget’s GPU is called the Adreno 740.

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 features a triple camera setup with 108 MP, 48 MP, and 13 MP sensors. For impressive selfies, there’s a single 32 MP front camera.

The gadget has a 4800 mAh battery that supports fast charging at 67 W.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 price in Pakistan

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 274,999/-

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 specifications

BUILD OS Android 13 OS Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colours Various FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

