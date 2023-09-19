Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 price in Pakistan & specs

Xiaomi will soon launch the Mix Fold 3 series. This new device is anticipated to be the strongest foldable on the market, with a bigger screen, better cameras, and faster processors than others in its category.

It comes with 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB, or 1 TB, of built-in storage.

The phone has an 8.0-inch Foldable AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1914 x 2160 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

The device has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and an octa-core processor. The gadget’s GPU is called the Adreno 740.

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 features a triple camera setup with 108 MP, 48 MP, and 13 MP sensors. For impressive selfies, there’s a single 32 MP front camera.

The gadget has a 4800 mAh battery that supports fast charging at 67 W.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 price in Pakistan Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 274,999/- Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 specifications Advertisement BUILD OS Android 13 OS Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colours Various FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) – China 5G Band 5G SA/NSA PROCESSOR CPU Octa Core Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 GPU Adreno 740 DISPLAY Technology Foldable AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 8.0 Inches Resolution 1914 x 2160 Pixels (~360 PPI) Extra Features 120Hz, 2ndry Display: 6.56 inches, 1080 x 2520 pixels, AMOLED, 120Hz, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, 1000 nits (HBM), 1300 nits (peak), Corning Gorilla Glass Victus MEMORY Built-in 512GB, 1TB, Built-in, 16GB RAM Card No CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 108 MP + 48 MP + 13 MP, LED flash Features Geo-tagging, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (8K@24/30fps, 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240/960fps, gyro-EIS) Front 32 MP CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS. Up to tri-band: GLONASS (1), BDS (3), GALILEO (2), QZSS (2), NavIC USB USB Type-C NFC Yes Infrared Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G ( LTE-A (CA), 5G capable FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 24-bit/192kHz audio, (Tuned by Harman Kardon), MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, stereo speakers (4 speakers) Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4800 mAh – Fast charging 67W, 100% in 40 min (advertised), Power Delivery 3.0, Quick Charge 4+