Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 price in Pakistan & specs

Xiaomi is about to release the 13T series, a collection of high-end flagship...
Xiaomi will soon launch the Mix Fold 3 series. This new device is anticipated to be the strongest foldable on the market, with a bigger screen, better cameras, and faster processors than others in its category.
It comes with 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB, or 1 TB, of built-in storage.
The phone has an 8.0-inch Foldable AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1914 x 2160 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz.
The device has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and an octa-core processor. The gadget’s GPU is called the Adreno 740.
The Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 features a triple camera setup with 108 MP, 48 MP, and 13 MP sensors. For impressive selfies, there’s a single 32 MP front camera.
The gadget has a 4800 mAh battery that supports fast charging at 67 W.
Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 price in Pakistan
Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 274,999/-
Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 specifications
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colours
|Various
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) – China
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa Core
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|GPU
|Adreno 740
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|Foldable AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|8.0 Inches
|Resolution
|1914 x 2160 Pixels (~360 PPI)
|Extra Features
|120Hz, 2ndry Display: 6.56 inches, 1080 x 2520 pixels, AMOLED, 120Hz, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, 1000 nits (HBM), 1300 nits (peak), Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|512GB, 1TB, Built-in, 16GB RAM
|Card
|No
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 108 MP + 48 MP + 13 MP, LED flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (8K@24/30fps, 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240/960fps, gyro-EIS)
|Front
|32 MP
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS. Up to tri-band: GLONASS (1), BDS (3), GALILEO (2), QZSS (2), NavIC
|USB
|USB Type-C
|NFC
|Yes
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G ( LTE-A (CA), 5G capable
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|24-bit/192kHz audio, (Tuned by Harman Kardon), MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, stereo speakers (4 speakers)
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4800 mAh
|– Fast charging 67W, 100% in 40 min (advertised), Power Delivery 3.0, Quick Charge 4+
