Xiaomi Poco X3 Price in Pakistan & Specs

The Xiaomi Poco X3 is a budget-friendly smartphone that offers impressive features. It boasts a 6.7-inch IPS LCD display with a 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution, delivering sharp visuals.

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chipset and available in various RAM and storage configurations (up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage), it ensures smooth multitasking and ample storage.

The Poco X3 excels in photography with its quad-camera setup, featuring a 64MP main camera, 13MP ultra-wide, 2MP macro, and 2MP depth sensor.

The device captures detailed photos and 4K videos, while the 20MP front camera handles selfies admirably.

A substantial 5160mAh battery ensures all-day usage, and fast charging support speeds up refills. With a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and stereo speakers, the Poco X3 offers an immersive multimedia experience.

It runs MIUI based on Android 10 and features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. Overall, the Poco X3 delivers excellent value for budget-conscious consumers.

Xiaomi Poco X3 price in Pakistan

The Xiaomi Poco X3 price in Pakistan is Rs. 41,999/-

Xiaomi Poco X3 specifications

Build OS Android 10 OS UI MIUI Dimensions 165.3 x 76.8 x 9.4 mm Weight 215 g SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colors Cobalt Blue, Shadow Gray Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.3 GHz Kryo 470 Gold + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 470 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SM7150-AC Snapdragon 732G (8 nm) GPU Adreno 618 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Extra Features HDR10, 120Hz refresh rate, 450 nits typ. brightness (advertised) Memory Built-in 64/128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM, UFS 2.1 Card MicroSDXC (uses shared SIM slot) Camera Main Quad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.9, (wide), 1/1.73″, PDAF + 13 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), Dual LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30/120fps, 720p@960fps; gyro-EIS) Front 20 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.4″, HDR, Panorama, Video (1080p@30fps) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS Radio FM Radio with recording USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Infrared Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass 5), Aluminum frame, Plastic back, IP53 splash-proof, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5160 mAh – Fast charging 33W, 62% in 30 min, 100% in 65 min

