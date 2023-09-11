Advertisement
Xiaomi Poco X3 Price in Pakistan & Specs

Xiaomi Poco X3 Price in Pakistan & Specs

Xiaomi Poco X3 Price in Pakistan & Specs

Xiaomi Poco X3 Price in Pakistan & Specs

The Xiaomi Poco X3 is a budget-friendly smartphone that offers impressive features. It boasts a 6.7-inch IPS LCD display with a 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution, delivering sharp visuals.

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chipset and available in various RAM and storage configurations (up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage), it ensures smooth multitasking and ample storage.

The Poco X3 excels in photography with its quad-camera setup, featuring a 64MP main camera, 13MP ultra-wide, 2MP macro, and 2MP depth sensor.

The device captures detailed photos and 4K videos, while the 20MP front camera handles selfies admirably.

A substantial 5160mAh battery ensures all-day usage, and fast charging support speeds up refills. With a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and stereo speakers, the Poco X3 offers an immersive multimedia experience.

It runs MIUI based on Android 10 and features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. Overall, the Poco X3 delivers excellent value for budget-conscious consumers.

Xiaomi Poco X3 price in Pakistan

The Xiaomi Poco X3 price in Pakistan is Rs. 41,999/-

Xiaomi Poco X3 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 10 OS
UIMIUI
Dimensions165.3 x 76.8 x 9.4 mm
Weight215 g
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsCobalt Blue, Shadow Gray
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.3 GHz Kryo 470 Gold + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 470 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM7150-AC Snapdragon 732G (8 nm)
GPUAdreno 618
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
Extra FeaturesHDR10, 120Hz refresh rate, 450 nits typ. brightness (advertised)
MemoryBuilt-in64/128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM, UFS 2.1
CardMicroSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.9, (wide), 1/1.73″, PDAF + 13 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), Dual LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30/120fps, 720p@960fps; gyro-EIS)
Front20 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.4″, HDR, Panorama, Video (1080p@30fps)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSA-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
RadioFM Radio with recording
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass 5), Aluminum frame, Plastic back, IP53 splash-proof, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5160 mAh
– Fast charging 33W, 62% in 30 min, 100% in 65 min
