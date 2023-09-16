Advertisement
Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro price in Pakistan – Sept 2023

Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro price in Pakistan – Sept 2023

Xiaomi Poco X5 pro

Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro is available on the market with impressive features. The smartphone has 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage built in.

The Poco X5 Pro has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset and a 2.4 octa-core processor to keep everything working smoothly.

The Xiaomi X5 Pro is anticipated to feature a triple camera setup, with the primary sensor at 108 MP and the secondary sensors yet to be confirmed. On the front, it boasts a single 16 MP selfie camera for high-resolution capture and recording.

The device has a 6.7-inch screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The phone screen has the protection of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

The phone’s battery capacity is 5000 mAh with support for fast charging at 67W.

Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro price in Pakistan

Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 110,000/-

Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 13 OS
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColoursVarious
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G BandSA/NSA
PROCESSORCPUOcta Core
ChipsetSnapdragon 782G
GPUAdreno 642L
DISPLAYTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass
Extra Features120Hz
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardMicroSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 64 MP, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30/120fps, 720p@960fps; gyro-EIS)
Front32 MP
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, LE
GPSA-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 67W

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

