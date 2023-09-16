Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro price in Pakistan – Sept 2023

Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro is available on the market with impressive features. The smartphone has 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage built in.

The Poco X5 Pro has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset and a 2.4 octa-core processor to keep everything working smoothly.

The Xiaomi X5 Pro is anticipated to feature a triple camera setup, with the primary sensor at 108 MP and the secondary sensors yet to be confirmed. On the front, it boasts a single 16 MP selfie camera for high-resolution capture and recording.

The device has a 6.7-inch screen with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The phone screen has the protection of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

The phone’s battery capacity is 5000 mAh with support for fast charging at 67W.

Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro price in Pakistan

Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 110,000/- Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro specifications

BUILD OS Android 13 OS Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colours Various FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band SA/NSA PROCESSOR CPU Octa Core Chipset Snapdragon 782G GPU Adreno 642L DISPLAY Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Extra Features 120Hz MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card MicroSDXC (uses shared SIM slot) CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 64 MP, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30/120fps, 720p@960fps; gyro-EIS) Front 32 MP CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE GPS A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Infrared Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer , Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack , MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast battery charging 67W

