Xiaomi Redmi 10 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023

The Xiaomi Redmi 10 is a budget-friendly smartphone packed with impressive features. It sports a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with Full HD+ resolution, offering sharp visuals and vibrant colors.

Powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 chipset and up to 4GB of RAM, it provides smooth performance for everyday tasks and gaming. The phone comes with ample storage options, up to 64GB, and supports expandable storage via microSD.

In the camera department, the Redmi 10 features a quad-camera setup, including a 50MP main camera, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor, delivering versatility in photography.

With a generous 5,000mAh battery, it offers long-lasting usage, and 18W fast charging ensures quick power top-ups. MIUI 12 based on Android 11 provides a user-friendly interface.

The Xiaomi Redmi 10 is a great choice for budget-conscious consumers seeking a feature-rich smartphone.

Xiaomi Redmi 10 price in Pakistan

The Xiaomi Redmi 10 price in Pakistan is Rs. 28,499/-

Xiaomi Redmi 10 specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS UI MIUI 12 Dimensions 161.9 x 75.5 x 8.9 mm Weight 181 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Carbon Gray, Pebble White, Sea Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1 (2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek Helio G88 (12nm) GPU Mali-G52 MC2 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~405 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Extra Features 90Hz refresh rate, Reading mode 3.0, sunlight display Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Quad Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4 (depth), LED Flash Features Phase detection, geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (1080p@30fps) Front 8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video (1080p@30fps) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5 .0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS Radio FM radio (not yet confirmed) USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Infrared Yes Data GPRS , EDGE , 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear-mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games built-in + downloadable Torch Yes Extra IR blaster, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 18W, Reverse charging 9W

