Xiaomi Redmi 10 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023

Infinix Hot 12 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023
The Infinix Hot 12 is a budget-friendly smartphone designed to offer a...
The Xiaomi Redmi 10 is a budget-friendly smartphone packed with impressive features. It sports a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with Full HD+ resolution, offering sharp visuals and vibrant colors.
Powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 chipset and up to 4GB of RAM, it provides smooth performance for everyday tasks and gaming. The phone comes with ample storage options, up to 64GB, and supports expandable storage via microSD.
In the camera department, the Redmi 10 features a quad-camera setup, including a 50MP main camera, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor, delivering versatility in photography.
With a generous 5,000mAh battery, it offers long-lasting usage, and 18W fast charging ensures quick power top-ups. MIUI 12 based on Android 11 provides a user-friendly interface.
The Xiaomi Redmi 10 is a great choice for budget-conscious consumers seeking a feature-rich smartphone.
The Xiaomi Redmi 10 price in Pakistan is Rs. 28,499/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|MIUI 12
|Dimensions
|161.9 x 75.5 x 8.9 mm
|Weight
|181 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Carbon Gray, Pebble White, Sea Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G88 (12nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G52 MC2
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~405 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Extra Features
|90Hz refresh rate, Reading mode 3.0, sunlight display
|Memory
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4 (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (1080p@30fps)
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video (1080p@30fps)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
|Radio
|FM radio (not yet confirmed)
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear-mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|built-in + downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|IR blaster, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 18W, Reverse charging 9W
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
