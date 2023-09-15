Advertisement
Xiaomi Redmi 10 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023

Xiaomi Redmi 10 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023

Xiaomi Redmi 10 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023

Xiaomi Redmi 10 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023

The Xiaomi Redmi 10 is a budget-friendly smartphone packed with impressive features. It sports a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with Full HD+ resolution, offering sharp visuals and vibrant colors.

Powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 chipset and up to 4GB of RAM, it provides smooth performance for everyday tasks and gaming. The phone comes with ample storage options, up to 64GB, and supports expandable storage via microSD.

In the camera department, the Redmi 10 features a quad-camera setup, including a 50MP main camera, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor, delivering versatility in photography.

With a generous 5,000mAh battery, it offers long-lasting usage, and 18W fast charging ensures quick power top-ups. MIUI 12 based on Android 11 provides a user-friendly interface.

The Xiaomi Redmi 10 is a great choice for budget-conscious consumers seeking a feature-rich smartphone.

Xiaomi Redmi 10 price in Pakistan

The Xiaomi Redmi 10 price in Pakistan is Rs. 28,499/-

Xiaomi Redmi 10 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIMIUI 12
Dimensions161.9 x 75.5 x 8.9 mm
Weight181 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsCarbon Gray, Pebble White, Sea Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek Helio G88 (12nm)
GPUMali-G52 MC2
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~405 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass
Extra Features90Hz refresh rate, Reading mode 3.0, sunlight display
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4 (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (1080p@30fps)
Front8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video (1080p@30fps)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
RadioFM radio (not yet confirmed)
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
InfraredYes
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear-mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Gamesbuilt-in + downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraIR blaster, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 18W, Reverse charging 9W

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

