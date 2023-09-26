Advertisement
Xiaomi Redmi 12C price in Pakistan & specifications

Articles
Xiaomi Redmi 12C is easily available on the market with impressive features. The smartphone has a 6.52-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 720 x 1650 pixels. The phone is covered by Corning Gorilla Glass.

It comes with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of built-in storage space.

The Redmi 12C has a MediaTek Helio G88 chipset and a 2.4-GHz octa-core processor. The gadget’s GPU is called the ARM Mali-G52. The smartphone features a dual camera setup on the rear.

The gadget’s battery capacity is 5000 mAh which supports fast charging at 10 W.

Xiaomi Redmi 12C price in Pakistan

Xiaomi Redmi 12C price in Pakistan is Rs. 30,999/-

Xiaomi Redmi 12C specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 12 OS
UIMIU1 13
Dimensions168.8 x 76.4 x 8.8 mm
Weight192 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Blue, Mint, Violet
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek MT6769Z Helio G85 (12nm)
GPUMali-G52 MC2
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.71 Inches
Resolution720 x 1650 Pixels (~268 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass
Extra Features500 nits (typ)
MEMORYBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CAMERAMainDual camera: 50 MP, (wide), PDAF + 0.08 MP (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (1080p@30fps)
Front5 MP, Video (1080p@30fps)
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0
NFCYes
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Gamesbuilt-in + downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraNFC (market dependent), Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Battery charging 10W wired

