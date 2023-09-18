Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 price in Pakistan & features – Sep 2023

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 has a 6.6-inch AMOLED, 120Hz display.

The smartphone has a Qualcomm SM4375 Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chipset.

The device includes 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 has recently been launched, and the device is now available for sale in Pakistan with high-end features.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 is equipped with a Qualcomm SM4375 Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 (6 nm) octa-core processor.

The smartphone has a 6.6-inch AMOLED, 120Hz display with a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels. A Corning Gorilla Glass 3 shields the display screen.

The device includes 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. The gadget runs on the latest MIUI 14 operating systems, based on Android 12.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 has a triple camera setup on the rear of the phone. The primary camera of the phone is 48 megapixels, and the selfie camera of the phone is 13 megapixels.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 price in Pakistan

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 price in Pakistan is Rs. 54,999.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 specifications

Build OS Android 13 OS UI MIUI 14 Dimensions 165.7 x 76 x 7.9 mm Weight 183 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Onyx Gray, Mint Green, Ice Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.8 GHz Cortex-A73 + 4 x 1.9 GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 685 (6 nm ) GPU Adreno 610 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.67 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Extra Features 120Hz, 450 nits (typ), 700 nits (HBM), 1200 nits (peak) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM, UFS 2.2 Card No Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2.76″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video (1080p@30fps) Front 13 MP, f/2.5, (wide), 1/3.0″, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + GPS , GLONASS Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG NFC No Infrared Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra IP53, dust and splash resistant, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 33W wired

