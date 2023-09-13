Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 price in Pakistan & features – -Sep 2023

Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan & specs – Sep 2023
The Samsung Galaxy A32 has a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display. The smartphone...
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 is a premium, smartphone that is now available for sale in Pakistan with great features and the device offers good value for money.
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 is powered by the Qualcomm SM4375 Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 (6 nm) octa-core processor.
The smartphone has a 6.6-inch AMOLED, 120Hz display with a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels. A Corning Gorilla Glass 3 shields th display screen.
The device features 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. The gadget runs on the latest Android 12, MIUI 14 operating systems.
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 has a triple camera setup on the rear of the phone. The primary camera of the phone is 48 megapixels, and the selfie camera of the phone is 13 megapixels.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 price in Pakistan is Rs. 54,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|MIUI 14
|Dimensions
|165.7 x 76 x 7.9 mm
|Weight
|183 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Onyx Gray, Mint Green, Ice Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.8 GHz Cortex-A73 + 4 x 1.9 GHz Cortex-A53)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 685 (6 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 610
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.67 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Extra Features
|120Hz, 450 nits (typ), 700 nits (HBM), 1200 nits (peak)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM, UFS 2.2
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2.76″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video (1080p@30fps)
|Front
|13 MP, f/2.5, (wide), 1/3.0″, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + GPS, GLONASS
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
|NFC
|No
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|IP53, dust and splash resistant, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 33W wired
