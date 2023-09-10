Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 price in Pakistan & specs – Sep 2023

Samsung Galaxy A23 price in Pakistan & features – Sep 2023
The Samsung Galaxy A23 has a 6.6-inch PLS LCD with a 90...
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 is a mid-range smartphone that is now available for sale in Pakistan at an attractive price range.
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 is equipped with a powerful Qualcomm SM4375 Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 (6 nm) octa-core processor.
The smartphone has a 6.67-inch AMOLED, 120 Hz display with a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 200 pixels. Corning Gorilla Glass 3 shields the display screen.
The device features 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. The gadget runs on the latest Android 12 and MIUI 14 operating systems.
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 has a triple camera setup on the rear of the phone. The primary camera of the phone is 48 megapixels, and the selfie camera of the phone is 13 megapixels.
The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh, non-removable battery with 33 W of rapid charging support.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 price in Pakistan is Rs. 59,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|MIUI 14
|Dimensions
|165.7 x 76 x 7.9 mm
|Weight
|183 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Onyx Gray, Mint Green, Ice Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.8 GHz Cortex-A73 + 4 x 1.9 GHz Cortex-A53)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 685 (6 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 610
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.67 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Extra Features
|120Hz, 450 nits (typ), 700 nits (HBM), 1200 nits (peak)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM, UFS 2.2
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2.76″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video (1080p@30fps)
|Front
|13 MP, f/2.5, (wide), 1/3.0″, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + GPS, GLONASS
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
|NFC
|No
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|IP53, dust and splash resistant, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 33W wired
