Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 price in Pakistan & specs – Sep 2023

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 price in Pakistan & specs – Sep 2023

Articles
Advertisement
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 price in Pakistan & specs – Sep 2023

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 price in Pakistan & specs – Sep 2023

Advertisement
  • The Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 has a 6.67-inch AMOLED, 120 Hz display.
  • The smartphone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chipset.
  • The device includes 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.
Advertisement

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 is a mid-range smartphone that is now available for sale in Pakistan at an attractive price range.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 is equipped with a powerful Qualcomm SM4375 Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 (6 nm) octa-core processor.

The smartphone has a 6.67-inch AMOLED, 120 Hz display with a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 200 pixels. Corning Gorilla Glass 3 shields the display screen.

The device features 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. The gadget runs on the latest Android 12 and MIUI 14 operating systems.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 has a triple camera setup on the rear of the phone. The primary camera of the phone is 48 megapixels, and the selfie camera of the phone is 13 megapixels.

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy A23 price in Pakistan & features – Sep 2023
Samsung Galaxy A23 price in Pakistan & features – Sep 2023

The Samsung Galaxy A23 has a 6.6-inch PLS LCD with a 90...

Advertisement

The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh, non-removable battery with 33 W of rapid charging support.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 price in Pakistan

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 price in Pakistan is Rs. 59,999.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 13 OS
UIMIUI 14
Dimensions165.7 x 76 x 7.9 mm
Weight183 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsOnyx Gray, Mint Green, Ice Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.8 GHz Cortex-A73 + 4 x 1.9 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetQualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 685 (6 nm)
GPUAdreno 610
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.67 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 3
Extra Features120Hz, 450 nits (typ), 700 nits (HBM), 1200 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM, UFS 2.2
CardNo
CameraMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2.76″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video (1080p@30fps)
Front13 MP, f/2.5, (wide), 1/3.0″, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + GPS, GLONASS
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, OTG
NFCNo
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraIP53, dust and splash resistant, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 33W wired
Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story