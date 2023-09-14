Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro price in Pakistan & specs

Xiaomi has released a new phone in its Note series. The new device is called the Redmi Note 12 Pro.

The smartphone has a 6.67-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

The coming device has a Snapdragon 732G chipset and a 2.3 GHz octa-core processor. The device’s GPU is called Adreno 618.

The Note 12 Pro features a quad camera setup on the rear with LED flash.

It comes with 6 or 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage.

The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with fast charging supports at 65 W.

Redmi Note 12 Pro price in Pakistan Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be ₨ 54,999/- Redmi Note 12 Pro specifications BUILD OS Android 13 OS UI MIUI 14 Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colours Gray, Blue FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2x 2.3 GHz Kryo 470 Gold + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 470 Silver) Chipset Snapdragon 732G GPU Adreno 618 DISPLAY Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.67 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI) Extra Features 120Hz MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 6/8GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) CAMERA Main Quad Camera: 108 MP, (wide), PDAF+ 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60fps) Front 16 MP CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG NFC Yes Infrared Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA) FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra NFC, (market/region dependent), Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 67W, 50% in 15 min, 100% in 46 min (advertised)