Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023

The Redmi Note 13 is a feature-packed smartphone offering a superb user experience. Equipped with a stunning 6.6-inch AMOLED display, it delivers vibrant colors and sharp visuals. The device is powered by a robust MediaTek Dimensity 6080 chipset, ensuring smooth multitasking and efficient performance.

In the camera department, the Redmi Note 13 shines with its versatile quad-camera setup, including a high-resolution 108MP primary camera for capturing detailed photos. It also features an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor for diverse photography options.

With a generous 5,000mAh battery, this smartphone provides long-lasting power for your daily tasks. Fast charging support ensures quick replenishment of the battery when needed.

Additionally, ample RAM and storage options, and a sleek design make the Redmi Note 13 an excellent choice for tech enthusiasts and mobile users seeking a reliable and feature-rich device.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 price in Pakistan

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 price in Pakistan is Rs. 79,999/-

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 specifications

Build OS Android 13 OS UI MIUI 14 Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Onyx Gray, Mint Green, Ice Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa Core Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 6080 GPU Arm Mali-G57 MC2 Display Technology OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.6 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~399 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Memory Built-in 256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM Card No Camera Main Dual Camera: 108 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video (1080p@30fps) Front 16 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + GPS , GLONASS Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG NFC No Infrared Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra IP53, dust and splash resistant, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast battery 33W

