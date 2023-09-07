Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro renders and specifications leak

Xiaomi enthusiasts are in for a treat with the impending release of the Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro, set to hit the European market in late October with a price tag of around €400. This smartwatch is creating quite a buzz, and for good reason.

First and foremost, the Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro boasts a visually appealing design that has been turning heads. Leaked images showcase its aesthetic charm, making it a fashionable accessory.

The device features a 1.43-inch AMOLED display, offering an always-on feature and exclusive watch faces. Its stainless steel case and rotating bezel, reminiscent of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, lend it a premium feel.

Connectivity is a strong suit, with both Bluetooth and 4G LTE options. Interestingly, this watch’s features overlap with the previously leaked Xiaomi Watch S3, leaving us to wonder if they share a common identity under different market names.

Also Read Oppo unveils Watch4 Pro smartwatch with snapdragon W5 chipset Oppo is gearing up to unveil its latest smartwatch, the Watch4 Pro,...

Advertisement

Health-conscious users will appreciate the array of tracking capabilities, including heart rate monitoring, SpO2 measurement, sleep tracking, body composition analysis, and numerous sports modes.

Two elegant colour options are on the horizon: one with a brown leather strap and the other with a black rubber band. The case finishes vary accordingly, with stainless steel for the former and a gunmetal IP coating for the latter.

The Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro is poised to make a significant impact in the world of smartwatches, offering style, connectivity, and comprehensive health tracking in one sleek package. Stay tuned for its official release and hands-on reviews.