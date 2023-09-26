Yamaha YBR new price in Pakistan – Sept 2023

Yamaha, a name synonymous with innovation and performance, has consistently delivered motorcycles that cater to the diverse needs of riders around the world. One of its prominent offerings in the Pakistani market is the Yamaha YBR series, known for its reliability and style. In this article, we will delve into the price and key specifications of the Yamaha YBR in Pakistan.

Sleek design and visual appeal

The Yamaha YBR series has made a mark with its sleek and modern design. Yamaha has meticulously crafted these motorcycles, not only for top-notch performance but also for visual appeal. The stylish design elements, coupled with attention to detail, make the YBR a head-turner on the road.

Whether you’re cruising through city streets or embarking on long highway journeys, the YBR’s design offers a perfect blend of aesthetics and functionality.

Powerful Engine Performance Underneath its stylish exterior, the Yamaha YBR packs a punch with its engine performance. It features a reliable 4-stroke, air-cooled engine that delivers a displacement suited for everyday riding. The YBR series is designed to provide a smooth and responsive ride, whether you're navigating busy urban traffic or enjoying the freedom of open roads. Key Specifications at a Glance: Engine: 4-stroke, air-cooled

Fuel System: Fuel Injection (YBR 125G) Displacement: varies by model

Weight (dry): varies by model

Fuel Efficiency: Competitive Mileage For many riders, fuel efficiency is a significant consideration when selecting a motorcycle. The Yamaha YBR series strives to offer competitive mileage, ensuring that you get more miles out of every tank of fuel. This not only translates to cost savings but also extends your riding adventures without frequent stops at the fuel station. Yamaha YBR 2023 latest price in Pakistan Bikes New Price (PKR) YB-125Z 396,000 YB-125Z DX 423,500 YBR-125 435,500 YBR-125G (Black) 453,000 YBR-125G (Matte Gray/Orange) 456,000

