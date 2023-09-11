Zoom’s new AI companion makes meetings more productive

Zoom has introduced a new AI-powered service called Zoom AI Companion.

The service is designed to help users be more productive.

The service is available on all paid Zoom plans.

Popular virtual conference service Zoom just introduced a new service with AI built into it, including a smart assistant that improves online meetings and elevates the remote-working experience.

This function is especially helpful for remote workers who could be tardy for meetings or find it difficult to pay attention during lengthy ones.

Beyond the actual meetings, the Zoom AI Companion provides extra capabilities, making it a useful tool for individuals who operate remotely.

Additionally, Zoom has disclosed that customers can use its new AI service for a charge that varies based on their particular requirements and preferences.

What does Zoom Ai companion offer?

The objective of Zoom’s AI Companion is to enhance productivity, boost team efficiency, and elevate skill levels. It can handle time-consuming tasks, expedite lengthy meetings, and come to the aid when important information from a meeting is missed or received late.

Zoom’s AI Companion has the potential to simplify your work life by offering various features like time management, reminders, and task organization.

Through features like highlights, smart chapters, summaries, and next steps for meeting recordings, the AI empowers the software to process meeting recordings, making them easily accessible even in the absence of attendees. It categorizes conversation segments with indicators and playlists, effectively organizing the content.

Additionally, it can help you catch up on any missed details from a meeting without the need to disrupt the flow by asking for a recap of what has transpired so far.

Zoom’s AI also leverages the context of the conversation and user preferences to generate written chat responses, allowing customization of message length and tone. This functionality can enhance team communication.

Furthermore, the new AI update will keep you informed about meeting discussions by condensing lengthy written chats and providing an overview, saving you the effort of going through all messages to understand the current status of the conversation.

How much does Zoom AI Companion cost?

All paid Zoom plans have the new AI Companion feature, but according to Pocket-Lint, the Zoom One Pro level plan, which costs $150 annually or $16 monthly, is the most economical choice.

The Pro plan also gives you access to Essential Apps, 5GB of cloud storage, and longer meetings in addition to the AI Companion.

The Business Plus plan costs $250 annually compared to $200 for the Business plan. These increase functionality without changing how the AI Companion works in any manner.

Your main priority should be utilising the AI functions, in which case the Pro plan should be adequate.

