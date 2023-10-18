Apple iPhone 11 Price in UAE & Specs – Oct 2023

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Price in UAE & Specs – Oct 2023
The Apple iPhone 11 is a versatile smartphone that features a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD display with True Tone for vivid visuals.
It’s powered by the A13 Bionic chip, ensuring excellent performance and power efficiency. The dual-camera system includes a 12MP Ultra Wide and Wide camera, capable of stunning photos and 4K video.
Night mode and QuickTake video are also highlights. Face ID enhances security, while the phone offers water resistance and wireless charging.
With iOS, you have access to the App Store and a wealth of apps. The iPhone 11 combines style, functionality, and power in a compact design.
The Apple iPhone 11 Price in UAE is AED 1999.00/-
|Build
|OS
|IOS 13
|Dimensions
|150.9 x 75.7 x 8.3 mm
|Weight
|189 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Green, Yellow, Purple, Red, White
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
|Processor
|Chipset
|Apple A13 (7 nm+)
|Display
|Technology
|Liquid Retina IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.1 Inches
|Resolution
|828 x 1792 Pixels (~324 PPI)
|Protection
|Scratch-resistant glass
|Extra Features
|625 nits, Dolby Vision, HDR10, True-tone, Wide color gamut, 120 Hz touch-sensing
|Memory
|Built-in
|64/256/512GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Dual Camera: 12 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.55″, PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, (ultrawide), Quad-LED dual-tone flash
|Features
|Phase detection, OIS, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR (photo/panorama), Video (2160p@24/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps, HDR, stereo sound rec.)
|Front
|Dual 12 MP TOF 3D camera, HDR, Video (2160p@24/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps, gyro-EIS)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ad, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
|USB
|2.0, proprietary reversible connector
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Face ID, Barometer, Compass, Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5 (Safari)
|Messaging
|iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital Plus, Front/back glass + aluminum frame (7000 series), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, IP67 certified – dust and water resistant, Siri natural language commands and dictation, Water resistant up to 1 meter and 30 minutes, Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Google Maps, Audio/video/photo editor, Voice memo/command/dial, Document editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 3110 mAh
|Talktime
|up to 17 hrs
|Musicplay
|up to 65 hrs
|– Fast battery charging, USB Power Delivery 3.0, Qi wireless charging, Reverse wireless charging
