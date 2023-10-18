Advertisement
Apple iPhone 11 Price in UAE & Specs – Oct 2023

Apple iPhone 11 Price in UAE & Specs – Oct 2023

Apple iPhone 11 Price in UAE & Specs – Oct 2023

Apple iPhone 11 Price in UAE & Specs – Oct 2023

The Apple iPhone 11 is a versatile smartphone that features a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD display with True Tone for vivid visuals.

It’s powered by the A13 Bionic chip, ensuring excellent performance and power efficiency. The dual-camera system includes a 12MP Ultra Wide and Wide camera, capable of stunning photos and 4K video.

Night mode and QuickTake video are also highlights. Face ID enhances security, while the phone offers water resistance and wireless charging.

With iOS, you have access to the App Store and a wealth of apps. The iPhone 11 combines style, functionality, and power in a compact design.

Apple iPhone 11 Price in UAE

The Apple iPhone 11 Price in UAE is AED 1999.00/-

Apple iPhone 11 specifications

BuildOSIOS 13
Dimensions150.9 x 75.7 x 8.3 mm
Weight189 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Green, Yellow, Purple, Red, White
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
ProcessorChipsetApple A13 (7 nm+)
DisplayTechnologyLiquid Retina IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.1 Inches
Resolution828 x 1792 Pixels (~324 PPI)
ProtectionScratch-resistant glass
Extra Features625 nits, Dolby Vision, HDR10, True-tone, Wide color gamut, 120 Hz touch-sensing
MemoryBuilt-in64/256/512GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardNo
CameraMainDual Camera: 12 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.55″, PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, (ultrawide), Quad-LED dual-tone flash
FeaturesPhase detection, OIS, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR (photo/panorama), Video (2160p@24/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps, HDR, stereo sound rec.)
FrontDual 12 MP TOF 3D camera, HDR, Video (2160p@24/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps, gyro-EIS)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ad, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
USB2.0, proprietary reversible connector
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Face ID, Barometer, Compass, Gyro, Proximity
AudioLightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5 (Safari)
MessagingiMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraDolby Atmos, Dolby Digital Plus, Front/back glass + aluminum frame (7000 series), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, IP67 certified – dust and water resistant, Siri natural language commands and dictation, Water resistant up to 1 meter and 30 minutes, Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Google Maps, Audio/video/photo editor, Voice memo/command/dial, Document editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 3110 mAh
Talktimeup to 17 hrs
Musicplayup to 65 hrs
– Fast battery charging, USB Power Delivery 3.0, Qi wireless charging, Reverse wireless charging

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

