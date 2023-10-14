Apple iPhone 12 Pro Price in UAE & Specs – Oct 2023

The Apple iPhone 12 Pro is a powerful and sleek smartphone that boasts a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, providing vibrant colors and deep blacks.

It is powered by the A14 Bionic chip, offering excellent performance and efficiency. With a versatile triple-camera system, including a LiDAR scanner, it excels in photography and AR applications.

The phone supports 5G connectivity, ensuring faster download speeds. It’s also equipped with Ceramic Shield for enhanced durability.

The iPhone 12 Pro runs on iOS and offers features like Face ID for security and Animoji for fun communication. With its premium design, cutting-edge technology, and iOS ecosystem, it’s a top choice for those seeking a high-end smartphone experience.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Price in UAE

The Apple iPhone 12 Pro 256GB Price in UAE is AED 4,389.00/-

Apple iPhone 12 Pro specifications

Build OS IOS 14.1 Dimensions 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.4 mm Weight 189 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby or eSIM (Nano-SIM) Colors Silver, Graphite, Gold, Pacific Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave Processor CPU Hexa-core (2 x 3. 1 GHz Firestorm + 4 x 1.8 GHz Icestorm) Chipset Apple A14 Bionic (5 nm) GPU Apple GPU (4-core graphics) Display Technology Super Retina XDR OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.1 Inches Resolution 1170 x 2532 Pixels (~457 PPI) Protection Scratch-resistant glass, oleophobic coating Extra Features HDR10, 800 nits (typ), 1200 nits (peak), Dolby Vision, Wide color gamut, True-tone Memory Built-in 128/256/512GB Built-in, 6GB RAM Card No Camera Main Quad Camera: 12 MP, f/1.6, 26mm (wide), dual pixel PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.0, 52mm (telephoto), 1/3.4″, PDAF, OIS, 2x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.4, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/3.6 + TOF 3D LiDAR scanner (depth, dual-LED dual-tone flash Features phase detection, OIS, 2x optical zoom, Geo-tagging, , touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR (photo/panorama), Video (4K@24/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps, 10‑bit HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), stereo sound rec.) Front Dual 12 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″ + SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor), HDR, Video (4K@24/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps, gyro-EIS) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS USB Lightning, USB 2.0 NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity Audio Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 (Safari) Messaging iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), Stainless steel frame, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins) Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard , AMEX certified), Siri natural language commands and dictation, Voice memo/ command / dial , Document editor Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 2815 mAh Standby up to 17 hrs Musicplay up to 65 hrs – Fast charging 18W, 50% in 30 min (advertised), USB Power Delivery 2.0, Qi fast wireless charging 15W

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

