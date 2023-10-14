Apple iPhone 12 Pro Price in UAE & Specs – Oct 2023

The Apple iPhone 12 Pro is a powerful and sleek smartphone that boasts a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, providing vibrant colors and deep blacks.
It is powered by the A14 Bionic chip, offering excellent performance and efficiency. With a versatile triple-camera system, including a LiDAR scanner, it excels in photography and AR applications.
The phone supports 5G connectivity, ensuring faster download speeds. It’s also equipped with Ceramic Shield for enhanced durability.
The iPhone 12 Pro runs on iOS and offers features like Face ID for security and Animoji for fun communication. With its premium design, cutting-edge technology, and iOS ecosystem, it’s a top choice for those seeking a high-end smartphone experience.
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Price in UAE
The Apple iPhone 12 Pro 256GB Price in UAE is AED 4,389.00/-
Apple iPhone 12 Pro specifications
|Build
|OS
|IOS 14.1
|Dimensions
|146.7 x 71.5 x 7.4 mm
|Weight
|189 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby or eSIM (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Silver, Graphite, Gold, Pacific Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave
|Processor
|CPU
|Hexa-core (2 x 3.1 GHz Firestorm + 4 x 1.8 GHz Icestorm)
|Chipset
|Apple A14 Bionic (5 nm)
|GPU
|Apple GPU (4-core graphics)
|Display
|Technology
|Super Retina XDR OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.1 Inches
|Resolution
|1170 x 2532 Pixels (~457 PPI)
|Protection
|Scratch-resistant glass, oleophobic coating
|Extra Features
|HDR10, 800 nits (typ), 1200 nits (peak), Dolby Vision, Wide color gamut, True-tone
|Memory
|Built-in
|128/256/512GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 12 MP, f/1.6, 26mm (wide), dual pixel PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.0, 52mm (telephoto), 1/3.4″, PDAF, OIS, 2x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.4, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/3.6 + TOF 3D LiDAR scanner (depth, dual-LED dual-tone flash
|Features
|phase detection, OIS, 2x optical zoom, Geo-tagging, , touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR (photo/panorama), Video (4K@24/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps, 10‑bit HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), stereo sound rec.)
|Front
|Dual 12 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″ + SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor), HDR, Video (4K@24/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps, gyro-EIS)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
|USB
|Lightning, USB 2.0
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5 (Safari)
|Messaging
|iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), Stainless steel frame, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins) Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Siri natural language commands and dictation, Voice memo/command/dial, Document editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 2815 mAh
|Standby
|up to 17 hrs
|Musicplay
|up to 65 hrs
|– Fast charging 18W, 50% in 30 min (advertised), USB Power Delivery 2.0, Qi fast wireless charging 15W
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Also Read
Read More News On
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.