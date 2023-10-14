Apple iPhone 12 Pro Price in UAE & Specs – Oct 2023

The Apple iPhone 12 Pro is a powerful and sleek smartphone that boasts a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, providing vibrant colors and deep blacks.

It is powered by the A14 Bionic chip, offering excellent performance and efficiency. With a versatile triple-camera system, including a LiDAR scanner, it excels in photography and AR applications.

The phone supports 5G connectivity, ensuring faster download speeds. It’s also equipped with Ceramic Shield for enhanced durability.

The iPhone 12 Pro runs on iOS and offers features like Face ID for security and Animoji for fun communication. With its premium design, cutting-edge technology, and iOS ecosystem, it’s a top choice for those seeking a high-end smartphone experience.

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Price in UAE

The Apple iPhone 12 Pro 256GB Price in UAE is AED 4,389.00/-

Apple iPhone 12 Pro specifications

BuildOSIOS 14.1
Dimensions146.7 x 71.5 x 7.4 mm
Weight189 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby or eSIM (Nano-SIM)
ColorsSilver, Graphite, Gold, Pacific Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
5G Band5G SA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave
ProcessorCPUHexa-core (2 x 3.1 GHz Firestorm + 4 x 1.8 GHz Icestorm)
ChipsetApple A14 Bionic (5 nm)
GPUApple GPU (4-core graphics)
DisplayTechnologySuper Retina XDR OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.1 Inches
Resolution1170 x 2532 Pixels (~457 PPI)
ProtectionScratch-resistant glass, oleophobic coating
Extra FeaturesHDR10, 800 nits (typ), 1200 nits (peak), Dolby Vision, Wide color gamut, True-tone
MemoryBuilt-in128/256/512GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
CardNo
CameraMainQuad Camera: 12 MP, f/1.6, 26mm (wide), dual pixel PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.0, 52mm (telephoto), 1/3.4″, PDAF, OIS, 2x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.4, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/3.6 + TOF 3D LiDAR scanner (depth, dual-LED dual-tone flash
Featuresphase detection, OIS, 2x optical zoom, Geo-tagging, , touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR (photo/panorama), Video (4K@24/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps, 10‑bit HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), stereo sound rec.)
FrontDual 12 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″ + SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor), HDR, Video (4K@24/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps, gyro-EIS)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
USBLightning, USB 2.0
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity
AudioLightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5 (Safari)
MessagingiMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), Stainless steel frame, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins) Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Siri natural language commands and dictation, Voice memo/command/dial, Document editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 2815 mAh
Standbyup to 17 hrs
Musicplayup to 65 hrs
– Fast charging 18W, 50% in 30 min (advertised), USB Power Delivery 2.0, Qi fast wireless charging 15W

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

