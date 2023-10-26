Apple iPhone 13 Installment Plan with Zero Markup – Oct 2023

Apple introduced the iPhone 13 series in September 2021 with a powerful processor and camera improvements.

Apple unveiled the iPhone 13 series in September 2021, featuring a top-of-the-line processor and significant enhancements to the camera system.

While the new Apple iPhone 15 is generating buzz globally, including in Pakistan, older models like the iPhone 13 continue to be popular among users

Apple‘s high-end smartphones come with a significant price tag, and in countries like Pakistan, strict regulations result in substantial taxes. With the surging demand, the prices of these phones reach all-time highs, leading to increased popularity of older models such as the iPhone 13 among those who can’t afford the latest Apple devices.

As prices continue to rise, many commercial banks are providing installment plans for the iPhone 13.

Installment Plan Monthly Installment 3 Months Rs.115,120 6 Months Rs.59,397 12 Months Rs.31,723 18 Months Rs.22,696 24 Months Rs.18,366 36 Months Rs.14,540

