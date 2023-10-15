Apple iPhone 13 Price in UAE & Features – Oct 2023

The Apple iPhone 13 is a powerful and stylish smartphone that boasts a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, offering vibrant and sharp visuals.

Equipped with the A15 Bionic chip, it delivers exceptional performance and efficiency, perfect for multitasking and gaming.

The dual-camera system features a 12MP wide and ultra-wide lens for stunning photos and 4K video recording.

The Ceramic Shield front cover provides durability, while the device is rated with IP68 water and dust resistance. With 5G connectivity, Face ID for security, and a range of storage options, the iPhone 13 is a top-tier choice for those seeking a high-end mobile experience.

Apple iPhone 13 Price in UAE

Advertisement

The Apple iPhone 13 Price in UAE is AED 2,599.00/-

Apple iPhone 13 specifications

Build OS IOS 15 upgradable to iOS 15.3 Dimensions 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.7 mm Weight 174 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby or eSIM (Nano-SIM) Colors Starlight, Midnight, Blue, Pink, Red Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE 5G Band Sub6/mmWave Processor CPU Hexa-core (2 x 3.22 GHz Avalanche + 4 x X.X GHz Blizzard) Chipset Apple A15 Bionic (5 nm) GPU Apple GPU (4-core graphics) Display Technology Super Retina XDR OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.1 Inches Resolution 1170 x 2532 Pixels (~457 PPI) Protection Scratch-resistant ceramic glass, oleophobic coating Extra Features HDR10, Dolby Vision, 800 nits (HBM), 1200 nits (peak), Wide color gamut, True-tone Memory Built-in 128/256/512GB Built-in, 4GB RAM, NVMe Card No Camera Main Dual 12 MP, f/1.6, 26mm (wide), 1.7µm, dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift OIS + 12 MP, f/2.4, 13mm (ultrawide), dual-LED dual-tone flash Features HDR (photo/panorama), Video (4K@24/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps, HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), stereo sound rec.) Front Dual 12 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″ SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor), HDR, Video (4K@24/25/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps, gyro-EIS) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS USB Lightning, USB 2.0 NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G, (EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity Audio Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, Speaker Phone Browser Yes Messaging iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), aluminum frame , IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins), Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Siri natural language commands and dictation, Ultra Wideband (UWB) support Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 3240 mAh Standby up to 19 hrs Musicplay up to 75 hrs – Fast charging (23W, unofficial rating), 50% in 30 min (advertised), USB Power Delivery 2.0, MagSafe wireless charging 15W, Qi magnetic fast wireless charging 7.5W

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Apple iPhone 12 Pro Price in UAE & Specs – Oct 2023 The Apple iPhone 12 Pro is a powerful and sleek smartphone that...