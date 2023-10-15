Apple iPhone 13 Price in UAE & Features – Oct 2023

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Price in UAE & Specs – Oct 2023
The Apple iPhone 12 Pro is a powerful and sleek smartphone that...
The Apple iPhone 13 is a powerful and stylish smartphone that boasts a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, offering vibrant and sharp visuals.
Equipped with the A15 Bionic chip, it delivers exceptional performance and efficiency, perfect for multitasking and gaming.
The dual-camera system features a 12MP wide and ultra-wide lens for stunning photos and 4K video recording.
The Ceramic Shield front cover provides durability, while the device is rated with IP68 water and dust resistance. With 5G connectivity, Face ID for security, and a range of storage options, the iPhone 13 is a top-tier choice for those seeking a high-end mobile experience.
The Apple iPhone 13 Price in UAE is AED 2,599.00/-
|Build
|OS
|IOS 15 upgradable to iOS 15.3
|Dimensions
|146.7 x 71.5 x 7.7 mm
|Weight
|174 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby or eSIM (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Starlight, Midnight, Blue, Pink, Red
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|5G Band
|Sub6/mmWave
|Processor
|CPU
|Hexa-core (2 x 3.22 GHz Avalanche + 4 x X.X GHz Blizzard)
|Chipset
|Apple A15 Bionic (5 nm)
|GPU
|Apple GPU (4-core graphics)
|Display
|Technology
|Super Retina XDR OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.1 Inches
|Resolution
|1170 x 2532 Pixels (~457 PPI)
|Protection
|Scratch-resistant ceramic glass, oleophobic coating
|Extra Features
|HDR10, Dolby Vision, 800 nits (HBM), 1200 nits (peak), Wide color gamut, True-tone
|Memory
|Built-in
|128/256/512GB Built-in, 4GB RAM, NVMe
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Dual 12 MP, f/1.6, 26mm (wide), 1.7µm, dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift OIS + 12 MP, f/2.4, 13mm (ultrawide), dual-LED dual-tone flash
|Features
|HDR (photo/panorama), Video (4K@24/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps, HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), stereo sound rec.)
|Front
|Dual 12 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″ SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor), HDR, Video (4K@24/25/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps, gyro-EIS)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
|USB
|Lightning, USB 2.0
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G, (EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|Yes
|Messaging
|iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), aluminum frame, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins), Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Siri natural language commands and dictation, Ultra Wideband (UWB) support
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 3240 mAh
|Standby
|up to 19 hrs
|Musicplay
|up to 75 hrs
|– Fast charging (23W, unofficial rating), 50% in 30 min (advertised), USB Power Delivery 2.0, MagSafe wireless charging 15W, Qi magnetic fast wireless charging 7.5W
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.