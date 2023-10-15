Advertisement
Apple iPhone 13 Price in UAE & Features – Oct 2023

The Apple iPhone 13 is a powerful and stylish smartphone that boasts a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, offering vibrant and sharp visuals.

Equipped with the A15 Bionic chip, it delivers exceptional performance and efficiency, perfect for multitasking and gaming.

The dual-camera system features a 12MP wide and ultra-wide lens for stunning photos and 4K video recording.

The Ceramic Shield front cover provides durability, while the device is rated with IP68 water and dust resistance. With 5G connectivity, Face ID for security, and a range of storage options, the iPhone 13 is a top-tier choice for those seeking a high-end mobile experience.

Apple iPhone 13 Price in UAE

The Apple iPhone 13 Price in UAE is AED 2,599.00/-

Apple iPhone 13 specifications

BuildOSIOS 15 upgradable to iOS 15.3
Dimensions146.7 x 71.5 x 7.7 mm
Weight174 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby or eSIM (Nano-SIM)
ColorsStarlight, Midnight, Blue, Pink, Red
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
5G BandSub6/mmWave
ProcessorCPUHexa-core (2 x 3.22 GHz Avalanche + 4 x X.X GHz Blizzard)
ChipsetApple A15 Bionic (5 nm)
GPUApple GPU (4-core graphics)
DisplayTechnologySuper Retina XDR OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.1 Inches
Resolution1170 x 2532 Pixels (~457 PPI)
ProtectionScratch-resistant ceramic glass, oleophobic coating
Extra FeaturesHDR10, Dolby Vision, 800 nits (HBM), 1200 nits (peak), Wide color gamut, True-tone
MemoryBuilt-in128/256/512GB Built-in, 4GB RAM, NVMe
CardNo
CameraMainDual 12 MP, f/1.6, 26mm (wide), 1.7µm, dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift OIS + 12 MP, f/2.4, 13mm (ultrawide), dual-LED dual-tone flash
FeaturesHDR (photo/panorama), Video (4K@24/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps, HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), stereo sound rec.)
FrontDual 12 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″ SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor), HDR, Video (4K@24/25/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps, gyro-EIS)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
USBLightning, USB 2.0
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G, (EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity
AudioLightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, Speaker Phone
BrowserYes
MessagingiMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), aluminum frame, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins), Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Siri natural language commands and dictation, Ultra Wideband (UWB) support
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 3240 mAh
Standbyup to 19 hrs
Musicplayup to 75 hrs
– Fast charging (23W, unofficial rating), 50% in 30 min (advertised), USB Power Delivery 2.0, MagSafe wireless charging 15W, Qi magnetic fast wireless charging 7.5W

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

