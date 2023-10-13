Apple iPhone 14 Pro Price in UAE & Features – Oct 2023

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro is a flagship smartphone from Apple.

The phone has a high refresh rate for smooth scrolling and responsiveness.

The device is 5G-ready with lightning-fast internet speeds and improved network connectivity.

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro is one of the most well-known and flagship smartphones in the Apple iPhone 14 series, and the device is now available for purchase in the UAE for both online and offline markets.

The iPhone 14 Pro features a Super Retina XDR OLED display with ProMotion technology. This means a high refresh rate of 120 Hz, guaranteeing smooth scrolling, responsiveness, and an immersive visual experience.

Under the hood, you’ll find Apple’s highly advanced A15X Bionic chip, designed for optimal performance and efficiency. This new processor ensures the smooth execution of demanding tasks, making multitasking, gaming, and app usage incredibly fluid.

Apple has consistently delivered exceptional camera systems, and the iPhone 14 Pro is no exception. It features a triple-lens rear camera setup with improved low-light performance and advanced computational photography. The front camera is equally impressive, allowing for stunning selfies and crystal-clear video calls.

The iPhone 14 Pro is 5G-ready, providing access to lightning-fast internet speeds and improved network connectivity for a seamless online experience. The device is equipped with a 3200 mAh, non-removable battery, ensuring that you can stay connected and productive throughout the day.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Price in UAE

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Price in UAE is around 3,450 AED.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro key specifications

Build OS IOS 16 Dimensions 147.5 x 71.5 x 7.9 mm Weight 206 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Space Black, Silver, Gold, Deep Purple Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE 5G Band SA/NSA/Sub6 Processor CPU Hexa-core (2 x 3.46 GHz Avalanche + 4 x Blizzard) Chipset Apple A16 Bionic (4 nm) GPU Apple GPU (5-core graphics) Display Technology LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.1 Inches Resolution 1179 x 2556 Pixels (~461 PPI) Protection Ion-strengthened glass, oleophobic coating Extra Features Always-On display, 120Hz, HDR10, Dolby Vision, 1000 nits (typ), 2000 nits (HBM) Memory Built-in 128/256/512GB, 1TB Built-in, 6GB RAM, NVMe Card No Camera Main Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.28″, dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift OIS + 12 MP, f/2.8, 77mm (telephoto), 1/3.5″, PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, 120˚ (ultrawide), 1/2.55″, dual pixel PDAF + TOF 3D LiDAR scanner (depth), dual-LED dual-tone flash Features HDR (photo/panorama), Video (4K@24/25/30/60fps, 1080p@25/30/60/120/240fps, 10-bit HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), ProRes, Cinematic mode (4K@30fps), stereo sound rec.) Front Dual Camera: 12 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″ + SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor), HDR, Video (4K@24/25/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps, gyro-EIS) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS USB Lightning, USB 2.0 NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps Features Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity, Ultra Wideband (UWB) support Audio Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, Speaker Phone Browser Yes Messaging iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Emergency SOS via satellite (SMS sending/receiving), Glass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins), Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Document editor Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 3200 mAh, 12.38 Wh) – Fast charging, 50% in 30 min (advertised), USB Power Delivery 2.0, MagSafe wireless charging 15W, Qi magnetic fast wireless charging 7.5W

