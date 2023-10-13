Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Price in UAE & Features – Oct 2023

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Price in UAE & Features – Oct 2023

Articles
Advertisement
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Price in UAE & Features – Oct 2023

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Price in UAE & Features – Oct 2023

Advertisement
  • The Apple iPhone 14 Pro is a flagship smartphone from Apple.
  • The phone has a high refresh rate for smooth scrolling and responsiveness.
  • The device is 5G-ready with lightning-fast internet speeds and improved network connectivity.
Advertisement

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro is one of the most well-known and flagship smartphones in the Apple iPhone 14 series, and the device is now available for purchase in the UAE for both online and offline markets.

The iPhone 14 Pro features a Super Retina XDR OLED display with ProMotion technology. This means a high refresh rate of 120 Hz, guaranteeing smooth scrolling, responsiveness, and an immersive visual experience.

Under the hood, you’ll find Apple’s highly advanced A15X Bionic chip, designed for optimal performance and efficiency. This new processor ensures the smooth execution of demanding tasks, making multitasking, gaming, and app usage incredibly fluid.

Apple has consistently delivered exceptional camera systems, and the iPhone 14 Pro is no exception. It features a triple-lens rear camera setup with improved low-light performance and advanced computational photography. The front camera is equally impressive, allowing for stunning selfies and crystal-clear video calls.

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra latest Price in UAE & Features 2023
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra latest Price in UAE & Features 2023

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is a flagship smartphone from Samsung. The...

The iPhone 14 Pro is 5G-ready, providing access to lightning-fast internet speeds and improved network connectivity for a seamless online experience. The device is equipped with a 3200 mAh, non-removable battery, ensuring that you can stay connected and productive throughout the day.

Advertisement

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Price in UAE

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Price in UAE is around 3,450 AED.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro key specifications

BuildOSIOS 16
Dimensions147.5 x 71.5 x 7.9 mm
Weight206 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsSpace Black, Silver, Gold, Deep Purple
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
5G BandSA/NSA/Sub6
ProcessorCPUHexa-core (2 x 3.46 GHz Avalanche + 4 x Blizzard)
ChipsetApple A16 Bionic (4 nm)
GPUApple GPU (5-core graphics)
DisplayTechnologyLTPO Super Retina XDR OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.1 Inches
Resolution1179 x 2556 Pixels (~461 PPI)
ProtectionIon-strengthened glass, oleophobic coating
Extra FeaturesAlways-On display, 120Hz, HDR10, Dolby Vision, 1000 nits (typ), 2000 nits (HBM)
MemoryBuilt-in128/256/512GB, 1TB Built-in, 6GB RAM, NVMe
CardNo
CameraMainQuad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.28″, dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift OIS + 12 MP, f/2.8, 77mm (telephoto), 1/3.5″, PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, 120˚ (ultrawide), 1/2.55″, dual pixel PDAF + TOF 3D LiDAR scanner (depth), dual-LED dual-tone flash
FeaturesHDR (photo/panorama), Video (4K@24/25/30/60fps, 1080p@25/30/60/120/240fps, 10-bit HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), ProRes, Cinematic mode (4K@30fps), stereo sound rec.)
FrontDual Camera: 12 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″ + SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor), HDR, Video (4K@24/25/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps, gyro-EIS)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
USBLightning, USB 2.0
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity, Ultra Wideband (UWB) support
AudioLightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, Speaker Phone
BrowserYes
MessagingiMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraEmergency SOS via satellite (SMS sending/receiving), Glass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins), Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Document editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 3200 mAh, 12.38 Wh)
– Fast charging, 50% in 30 min (advertised), USB Power Delivery 2.0, MagSafe wireless charging 15W, Qi magnetic fast wireless charging 7.5W

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story