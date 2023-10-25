Advertisement
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Price in USA & Specs – Oct 2023

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Price in USA & Specs – Oct 2023

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Price in USA & Specs – Oct 2023

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Price in USA & Specs – Oct 2023

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro is a flagship smartphone that embodies innovation and excellence. It features a stunning Super Retina XDR Pro display with ProMotion technology, offering a silky-smooth user experience with a high refresh rate.

Powered by Apple’s most advanced chipset, this device ensures seamless performance and exceptional efficiency.

The camera system has been further enhanced, providing professional-grade photography and videography capabilities. With improved low-light performance, optical zoom, and computational photography features, it delivers stunning results in various shooting conditions.

The iPhone 14 Pro boasts 5G connectivity, ensuring rapid data speeds and expanded network coverage. Its robust battery life and fast-charging capabilities keep you connected throughout the day.

This iPhone excels in design, performance, and user experience, making it an ideal choice for those who demand the best in a mobile device.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Price in USA

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro Price in USA is $699.00/-

Apple iPhone 14 Pro specifications

BuildOSIOS 16
Dimensions147.5 x 71.5 x 7.9 mm
Weight206 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsSpace Black, Silver, Gold, Deep Purple
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
5G BandSA/NSA/Sub6
ProcessorCPUHexa-core (2 x 3.46 GHz Avalanche + 4 x Blizzard)
ChipsetApple A16 Bionic (4 nm)
GPUApple GPU (5-core graphics)
DisplayTechnologyLTPO Super Retina XDR OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.1 Inches
Resolution1179 x 2556 Pixels (~461 PPI)
ProtectionIon-strengthened glass, oleophobic coating
Extra FeaturesAlways-On display, 120Hz, HDR10, Dolby Vision, 1000 nits (typ), 2000 nits (HBM)
MemoryBuilt-in128/256/512GB, 1TB Built-in, 6GB RAM, NVMe
CardNo
CameraMainQuad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.28″, dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift OIS + 12 MP, f/2.8, 77mm (telephoto), 1/3.5″, PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, 120˚ (ultrawide), 1/2.55″, dual pixel PDAF + TOF 3D LiDAR scanner (depth), dual-LED dual-tone flash
FeaturesHDR (photo/panorama), Video (4K@24/25/30/60fps, 1080p@25/30/60/120/240fps, 10-bit HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), ProRes, Cinematic mode (4K@30fps), stereo sound rec.)
FrontDual Camera: 12 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″ + SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor), HDR, Video (4K@24/25/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps, gyro-EIS)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
USBLightning, USB 2.0
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity, Ultra Wideband (UWB) support
AudioLightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, Speaker Phone
BrowserYes
MessagingiMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraEmergency SOS via satellite (SMS sending/receiving), Glass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins), Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Document editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 3200 mAh, 12.38 Wh)
– Fast charging, 50% in 30 min (advertised), USB Power Delivery 2.0, MagSafe wireless charging 15W, Qi magnetic fast wireless charging 7.5W

Disclaimer: "We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website."

