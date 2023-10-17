Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max latest Price in USA & Features – Oct 2023

The Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max includes Apple’s latest A16 Bionic chip for powerful performance.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max is equipped with 5G capabilities for high-speed internet connectivity.

The device is likely to feature Face ID technology for secure and convenient authentication.

As the anticipation for Apple‘s newest flagship phone, the iPhone 15 Pro Max, continues to build, consumers are eager to learn not only about its expected price but also its key specifications. Apple, renowned for its innovations, is known to push the envelope with each new release, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max promises to be no exception.

At the heart of the iPhone 15 Pro Max will be Apple’s latest A16 Bionic chip, delivering exceptional processing power and energy efficiency. This chip will ensure swift performance for everyday tasks and resource-intensive applications.

Apple is known for setting new standards in smartphone photography, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max is no exception. It is expected to feature an advanced camera system with improved low-light performance, enhanced image stabilization, and innovative photography and videography features. Users can anticipate even more stunning photos and videos.

The Pro Max lineup is renowned for its exquisite displays, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max is set to uphold this tradition. With a high-resolution OLED display and possibly an increased refresh rate, it will offer vibrant colors, sharp visuals, and smooth animations.

Apple is expected to make improvements in battery life to keep your device powered throughout the day. This means you can use your phone extensively without constantly searching for a charger.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max latest Price in USA

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max latest Price in USA is 1,199. USD

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max specifications

Build OS IOS 17 Dimensions 159.9 x 76.7 x 8.3 mm Weight 221 g SIM eSIM (Nano-SIM) Colors Black Titanium, White Titanium, Blue Titanium, Natural Titanium Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE-A 5G Band SA/NSA/Sub6 Processor CPU Hexa-core (2x + 4x) Chipset Apple A17 Pro (3 nm) GPU Apple GPU (6-core graphics) Display Technology LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1290 x 2796 Pixels (~460 PPI) Protection Ceramic Shield glass Extra Features 120Hz, HDR10, Dolby Vision, 1000 nits (typ), 2000 nits (HBM) Memory Built-in 256/512GB, 1TB Built-in, 8GB RAM, NVMe Card No Camera Main Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.28″, dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift OIS + 12 MP, f/2.8, 120mm (periscope telephoto), dual pixel PDAF, 3D sensor‑shift OIS, 5x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, (ultrawide), 1/2.55″, dual pixel PDAF+ TOF 3D LiDAR scanner (depth), dual-LED dual-tone flash Features HDR (photo/panorama), Video (4K@24/25/30/60fps, 1080p@25/30/60/120/240fps, 10-bit HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), ProRes, Cinematic mode (4K@24/30fps), 3D (spatial) video, stereo sound rec.) Front 12 MP, f/1.9, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″, PDAF, OIS + SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor), Video (HDR, Cinematic mode (4K@24/30fps), Video (4K@24/25/30/60fps, 1080p@25/30/60/120fps, gyro-EIS) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + GPS (L1+L5), GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS, NavIC USB USB Type-C 3.0, DisplayPort NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps Features Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity, Ultra Wideband (UWB) support Audio Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, Speaker Phone Browser Yes Messaging iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Corning-made glass), glass back (Corning-made glass), titanium frame (grade 5), Ultra Wideband 2 (UWB) support, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 min), Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Emergency SOS via satellite (SMS sending/receiving), Document editor Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 4852 mAh – Fast charging Wired, 50% in 30 min (advertised), 15W wireless (MagSafe), 7.5W wireless (Qi)

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”