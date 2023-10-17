Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max latest Price in USA & Features – Oct 2023

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Price in UAE & Specs – Oct 2023
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 is a powerful and feature-packed smartphone. It...
As the anticipation for Apple‘s newest flagship phone, the iPhone 15 Pro Max, continues to build, consumers are eager to learn not only about its expected price but also its key specifications. Apple, renowned for its innovations, is known to push the envelope with each new release, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max promises to be no exception.
At the heart of the iPhone 15 Pro Max will be Apple’s latest A16 Bionic chip, delivering exceptional processing power and energy efficiency. This chip will ensure swift performance for everyday tasks and resource-intensive applications.
Apple is known for setting new standards in smartphone photography, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max is no exception. It is expected to feature an advanced camera system with improved low-light performance, enhanced image stabilization, and innovative photography and videography features. Users can anticipate even more stunning photos and videos.
The Pro Max lineup is renowned for its exquisite displays, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max is set to uphold this tradition. With a high-resolution OLED display and possibly an increased refresh rate, it will offer vibrant colors, sharp visuals, and smooth animations.
Apple is expected to make improvements in battery life to keep your device powered throughout the day. This means you can use your phone extensively without constantly searching for a charger.
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max latest Price in USA is 1,199. USD
|Build
|OS
|IOS 17
|Dimensions
|159.9 x 76.7 x 8.3 mm
|Weight
|221 g
|SIM
|eSIM (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black Titanium, White Titanium, Blue Titanium, Natural Titanium
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE-A
|5G Band
|SA/NSA/Sub6
|Processor
|CPU
|Hexa-core (2x + 4x)
|Chipset
|Apple A17 Pro (3 nm)
|GPU
|Apple GPU (6-core graphics)
|Display
|Technology
|LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1290 x 2796 Pixels (~460 PPI)
|Protection
|Ceramic Shield glass
|Extra Features
|120Hz, HDR10, Dolby Vision, 1000 nits (typ), 2000 nits (HBM)
|Memory
|Built-in
|256/512GB, 1TB Built-in, 8GB RAM, NVMe
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.28″, dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift OIS + 12 MP, f/2.8, 120mm (periscope telephoto), dual pixel PDAF, 3D sensor‑shift OIS, 5x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, (ultrawide), 1/2.55″, dual pixel PDAF+ TOF 3D LiDAR scanner (depth), dual-LED dual-tone flash
|Features
|HDR (photo/panorama), Video (4K@24/25/30/60fps, 1080p@25/30/60/120/240fps, 10-bit HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), ProRes, Cinematic mode (4K@24/30fps), 3D (spatial) video, stereo sound rec.)
|Front
|12 MP, f/1.9, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″, PDAF, OIS + SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor), Video (HDR, Cinematic mode (4K@24/30fps), Video (4K@24/25/30/60fps, 1080p@25/30/60/120fps, gyro-EIS)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.3 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + GPS (L1+L5), GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS, NavIC
|USB
|USB Type-C 3.0, DisplayPort
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity, Ultra Wideband (UWB) support
|Audio
|Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|Yes
|Messaging
|iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Corning-made glass), glass back (Corning-made glass), titanium frame (grade 5), Ultra Wideband 2 (UWB) support, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 min), Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Emergency SOS via satellite (SMS sending/receiving), Document editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 4852 mAh
|– Fast charging Wired, 50% in 30 min (advertised), 15W wireless (MagSafe), 7.5W wireless (Qi)
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.