Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max latest Price in USA & Features – Oct 2023

Articles
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max latest Price in USA & Features – Oct 2023

  • The Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max includes Apple’s latest A16 Bionic chip for powerful performance.
  • The iPhone 15 Pro Max is equipped with 5G capabilities for high-speed internet connectivity.
  • The device is likely to feature Face ID technology for secure and convenient authentication.
As the anticipation for Apple‘s newest flagship phone, the iPhone 15 Pro Max, continues to build, consumers are eager to learn not only about its expected price but also its key specifications. Apple, renowned for its innovations, is known to push the envelope with each new release, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max promises to be no exception.

At the heart of the iPhone 15 Pro Max will be Apple’s latest A16 Bionic chip, delivering exceptional processing power and energy efficiency. This chip will ensure swift performance for everyday tasks and resource-intensive applications.

Apple is known for setting new standards in smartphone photography, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max is no exception. It is expected to feature an advanced camera system with improved low-light performance, enhanced image stabilization, and innovative photography and videography features. Users can anticipate even more stunning photos and videos.

The Pro Max lineup is renowned for its exquisite displays, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max is set to uphold this tradition. With a high-resolution OLED display and possibly an increased refresh rate, it will offer vibrant colors, sharp visuals, and smooth animations.

Apple is expected to make improvements in battery life to keep your device powered throughout the day. This means you can use your phone extensively without constantly searching for a charger.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max latest Price in USA

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max latest Price in USA is 1,199. USD

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max specifications

BuildOSIOS 17
Dimensions159.9 x 76.7 x 8.3 mm
Weight221 g
SIMeSIM (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack Titanium, White Titanium, Blue Titanium, Natural Titanium
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE-A
5G BandSA/NSA/Sub6
ProcessorCPUHexa-core (2x + 4x)
ChipsetApple A17 Pro (3 nm)
GPUApple GPU (6-core graphics)
DisplayTechnologyLTPO Super Retina XDR OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1290 x 2796 Pixels (~460 PPI)
ProtectionCeramic Shield glass
Extra Features120Hz, HDR10, Dolby Vision, 1000 nits (typ), 2000 nits (HBM)
MemoryBuilt-in256/512GB, 1TB Built-in, 8GB RAM, NVMe
CardNo
CameraMainTriple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.28″, dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift OIS + 12 MP, f/2.8, 120mm (periscope telephoto), dual pixel PDAF, 3D sensor‑shift OIS, 5x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, (ultrawide), 1/2.55″, dual pixel PDAF+ TOF 3D LiDAR scanner (depth), dual-LED dual-tone flash
FeaturesHDR (photo/panorama), Video (4K@24/25/30/60fps, 1080p@25/30/60/120/240fps, 10-bit HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), ProRes, Cinematic mode (4K@24/30fps), 3D (spatial) video, stereo sound rec.)
Front12 MP, f/1.9, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″, PDAF, OIS + SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor), Video (HDR, Cinematic mode (4K@24/30fps), Video (4K@24/25/30/60fps, 1080p@25/30/60/120fps, gyro-EIS)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + GPS (L1+L5), GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS, NavIC
USBUSB Type-C 3.0, DisplayPort
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity, Ultra Wideband (UWB) support
AudioLightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, Speaker Phone
BrowserYes
MessagingiMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Corning-made glass), glass back (Corning-made glass), titanium frame (grade 5), Ultra Wideband 2 (UWB) support, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 min), Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Emergency SOS via satellite (SMS sending/receiving), Document editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 4852 mAh
– Fast charging Wired, 50% in 30 min (advertised), 15W wireless (MagSafe), 7.5W wireless (Qi)

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

