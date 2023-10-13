Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max Price in UAE & Features – Oct 2023

The Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max is the latest technological marvel from Apple.

Apple enthusiasts in the United Arab Emirates, get ready to be dazzled by the latest technological marvel from the tech giant: the Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max. With each new iteration, Apple manages to push the boundaries of innovation, and the 15 Pro Max is no exception.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max features a stunning Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion technology, offering a high refresh rate of 120 Hz for incredibly smooth scrolling and responsiveness.

Under the hood, you’ll find Apple’s A16 Bionic chip, which promises exceptional speed and efficiency. This new processor is designed to handle demanding tasks effortlessly.

Apple has consistently delivered exceptional camera systems, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max is no exception. It’s equipped with a triple-lens rear camera setup, featuring improved low-light performance and advanced computational photography.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max is 5G-ready, providing lightning-fast internet speeds and improved network connectivity for a seamless online experience. The device is powered by a 4441 mAh, non-removable battery with 25 W of fast charging support.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max Price in UAE

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max Price in the UAE is starting from 5,099 AED

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max key specifications

Build OS IOS 17 Dimensions 159.9 x 76.7 x 8.3 mm Weight 221 g SIM eSIM (Nano-SIM) Colors Black Titanium, White Titanium, Blue Titanium, Natural Titanium Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE-A 5G Band SA/NSA/Sub6 Processor CPU Hexa-core (2x + 4x) Chipset Apple A17 Pro (3 nm) GPU Apple GPU (6-core graphics) Display Technology LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1290 x 2796 Pixels (~460 PPI) Protection Ceramic Shield glass Extra Features 120Hz, HDR10, Dolby Vision, 1000 nits (typ), 2000 nits (HBM) Memory Built-in 256/512GB, 1TB Built-in, 8GB RAM, NVMe Card No Camera Main Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.28″, dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift OIS + 12 MP, f/2.8, 120mm (periscope telephoto), dual pixel PDAF, 3D sensor‑shift OIS, 5x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, (ultrawide), 1/2.55″, dual pixel PDAF+ TOF 3D LiDAR scanner (depth), dual-LED dual-tone flash Features HDR (photo/panorama), Video (4K@24/25/30/60fps, 1080p@25/30/60/120/240fps, 10-bit HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), ProRes, Cinematic mode (4K@24/30fps), 3D (spatial) video, stereo sound rec.) Front 12 MP, f/1.9, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″, PDAF, OIS + SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor), Video (HDR, Cinematic mode (4K@24/30fps), Video (4K@24/25/30/60fps, 1080p@25/30/60/120fps, gyro-EIS) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + GPS (L1+L5), GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS, NavIC USB USB Type-C 3.0, DisplayPort NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps Features Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity, Ultra Wideband (UWB) support Audio Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, Speaker Phone Browser Yes Messaging iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Corning-made glass), glass back (Corning-made glass), titanium frame ( grade 5), Ultra Wideband 2 (UWB) support, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 min), Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard , AMEX certified), Emergency SOS via satellite (SMS sending/receiving), Document editor Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 4852 mAh – Fast charging Wired, 50% in 30 min (advertised), 15W wireless (MagSafe), 7.5W wireless (Qi)

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”