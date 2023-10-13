Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max Price in UAE & Features – Oct 2023

Vivo Y17s price in UAE & specifications
Apple enthusiasts in the United Arab Emirates, get ready to be dazzled by the latest technological marvel from the tech giant: the Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max. With each new iteration, Apple manages to push the boundaries of innovation, and the 15 Pro Max is no exception.
The iPhone 15 Pro Max features a stunning Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion technology, offering a high refresh rate of 120 Hz for incredibly smooth scrolling and responsiveness.
Under the hood, you’ll find Apple’s A16 Bionic chip, which promises exceptional speed and efficiency. This new processor is designed to handle demanding tasks effortlessly.
Apple has consistently delivered exceptional camera systems, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max is no exception. It’s equipped with a triple-lens rear camera setup, featuring improved low-light performance and advanced computational photography.
The iPhone 15 Pro Max is 5G-ready, providing lightning-fast internet speeds and improved network connectivity for a seamless online experience. The device is powered by a 4441 mAh, non-removable battery with 25 W of fast charging support.
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max Price in the UAE is starting from 5,099 AED
|Build
|OS
|IOS 17
|Dimensions
|159.9 x 76.7 x 8.3 mm
|Weight
|221 g
|SIM
|eSIM (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black Titanium, White Titanium, Blue Titanium, Natural Titanium
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE-A
|5G Band
|SA/NSA/Sub6
|Processor
|CPU
|Hexa-core (2x + 4x)
|Chipset
|Apple A17 Pro (3 nm)
|GPU
|Apple GPU (6-core graphics)
|Display
|Technology
|LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1290 x 2796 Pixels (~460 PPI)
|Protection
|Ceramic Shield glass
|Extra Features
|120Hz, HDR10, Dolby Vision, 1000 nits (typ), 2000 nits (HBM)
|Memory
|Built-in
|256/512GB, 1TB Built-in, 8GB RAM, NVMe
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.28″, dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift OIS + 12 MP, f/2.8, 120mm (periscope telephoto), dual pixel PDAF, 3D sensor‑shift OIS, 5x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, (ultrawide), 1/2.55″, dual pixel PDAF+ TOF 3D LiDAR scanner (depth), dual-LED dual-tone flash
|Features
|HDR (photo/panorama), Video (4K@24/25/30/60fps, 1080p@25/30/60/120/240fps, 10-bit HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), ProRes, Cinematic mode (4K@24/30fps), 3D (spatial) video, stereo sound rec.)
|Front
|12 MP, f/1.9, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″, PDAF, OIS + SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor), Video (HDR, Cinematic mode (4K@24/30fps), Video (4K@24/25/30/60fps, 1080p@25/30/60/120fps, gyro-EIS)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.3 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + GPS (L1+L5), GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS, NavIC
|USB
|USB Type-C 3.0, DisplayPort
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity, Ultra Wideband (UWB) support
|Audio
|Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|Yes
|Messaging
|iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Corning-made glass), glass back (Corning-made glass), titanium frame (grade 5), Ultra Wideband 2 (UWB) support, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 min), Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Emergency SOS via satellite (SMS sending/receiving), Document editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 4852 mAh
|– Fast charging Wired, 50% in 30 min (advertised), 15W wireless (MagSafe), 7.5W wireless (Qi)
