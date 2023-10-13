Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max Price in UAE & Features – Oct 2023

Advertisement
  • The Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max is the latest technological marvel from Apple.
  • The phone is powered by Apple’s A16 Bionic chip for exceptional speed and efficiency.
  • The device includes a 4441 mAh battery with 25 W of fast charging support.
Apple enthusiasts in the United Arab Emirates, get ready to be dazzled by the latest technological marvel from the tech giant: the Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max. With each new iteration, Apple manages to push the boundaries of innovation, and the 15 Pro Max is no exception.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max features a stunning Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion technology, offering a high refresh rate of 120 Hz for incredibly smooth scrolling and responsiveness.

Under the hood, you’ll find Apple’s A16 Bionic chip, which promises exceptional speed and efficiency. This new processor is designed to handle demanding tasks effortlessly.

Apple has consistently delivered exceptional camera systems, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max is no exception. It’s equipped with a triple-lens rear camera setup, featuring improved low-light performance and advanced computational photography.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max is 5G-ready, providing lightning-fast internet speeds and improved network connectivity for a seamless online experience. The device is powered by a 4441 mAh, non-removable battery with 25 W of fast charging support.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max Price in UAE

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max Price in the UAE is starting from 5,099 AED

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max key specifications

BuildOSIOS 17
Dimensions159.9 x 76.7 x 8.3 mm
Weight221 g
SIMeSIM (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack Titanium, White Titanium, Blue Titanium, Natural Titanium
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE-A
5G BandSA/NSA/Sub6
ProcessorCPUHexa-core (2x + 4x)
ChipsetApple A17 Pro (3 nm)
GPUApple GPU (6-core graphics)
DisplayTechnologyLTPO Super Retina XDR OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1290 x 2796 Pixels (~460 PPI)
ProtectionCeramic Shield glass
Extra Features120Hz, HDR10, Dolby Vision, 1000 nits (typ), 2000 nits (HBM)
MemoryBuilt-in256/512GB, 1TB Built-in, 8GB RAM, NVMe
CardNo
CameraMainTriple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.28″, dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift OIS + 12 MP, f/2.8, 120mm (periscope telephoto), dual pixel PDAF, 3D sensor‑shift OIS, 5x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, (ultrawide), 1/2.55″, dual pixel PDAF+ TOF 3D LiDAR scanner (depth), dual-LED dual-tone flash
FeaturesHDR (photo/panorama), Video (4K@24/25/30/60fps, 1080p@25/30/60/120/240fps, 10-bit HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), ProRes, Cinematic mode (4K@24/30fps), 3D (spatial) video, stereo sound rec.)
Front12 MP, f/1.9, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″, PDAF, OIS + SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor), Video (HDR, Cinematic mode (4K@24/30fps), Video (4K@24/25/30/60fps, 1080p@25/30/60/120fps, gyro-EIS)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + GPS (L1+L5), GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS, NavIC
USBUSB Type-C 3.0, DisplayPort
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity, Ultra Wideband (UWB) support
AudioLightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, Speaker Phone
BrowserYes
MessagingiMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Corning-made glass), glass back (Corning-made glass), titanium frame (grade 5), Ultra Wideband 2 (UWB) support, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 min), Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Emergency SOS via satellite (SMS sending/receiving), Document editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 4852 mAh
– Fast charging Wired, 50% in 30 min (advertised), 15W wireless (MagSafe), 7.5W wireless (Qi)

 

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

