Apple iphone 8 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Oct 2023

The Apple iPhone 8, released in September 2017, is a remarkable smartphone that combines style and performance. With a 4.7-inch Retina HD display, it offers sharp and vibrant visuals.
Powered by the A11 Bionic chip, this device delivers fast and efficient performance, making multitasking a breeze.
The iPhone 8 features a 12-megapixel rear camera that captures stunning photos and 4K videos, while the 7-megapixel front camera is perfect for selfies and FaceTime calls.
It also supports wireless charging and fast charging capabilities, ensuring you stay connected without long downtimes.
Running on iOS, the iPhone 8 provides access to a vast range of apps and services on the App Store. With its sleek glass and aluminum design, water and dust resistance, and stereo speakers, it’s a great choice for those seeking a compact yet powerful smartphone experience.
Apple iphone 8 in Pakistan is Rs. 108,610/-
|Build
|OS
|IOS 11
|Dimensions
|138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3 mm
|Weight
|148 g
|SIM
|Single SIM (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Silver, Space Gray, Gold
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
|Processor
|CPU
|Hexa Core (2x Monsoon + 4x Mistral)
|Chipset
|Apple A11 Bionic
|GPU
|(3-core graphics)
|Display
|Technology
|LED-backlit IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|4.7 Inches
|Resolution
|750 x 1334 Pixels (~326 PPI)
|Protection
|Ion-strengthened glass, oleophobic coating
|Extra Features
|Wide color gamut display, 3D Touch display & home button, True-tone display
|Memory
|Built-in
|64/256GB Built-in, 2GB RAM
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|12 MP, Autofocus, OIS, Quad-LED + dual tone flash
|Features
|f/1.8, 28mm, phase detection, 1/3″ sensor size, Geo-tagging, simultaneous 4K video and 8MP image recording, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR (photo/panorama), Video (2160p@24/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps)
|Front
|7 MP, f/2.2, 1080p@30fps, 720p@240fps, face detection, HDR, panorama
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|No
|USB
|2.0, reversible connector
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (4CA) Cat16 1024/150 Mbps, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 )
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer, Fingerprint (front-mounted)
|Audio
|Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5 (Safari)
|Messaging
|iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
|Games
|built-in + downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter incl, IP67 certified – dust and water resistant, Siri natural language commands and dictation, iCloud cloud service, Water resistant up to 1.5 meters and 30 minutes, Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Document editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 1821 mAh
|Talktime
|up to 14 hrs
|Musicplay
|up to 40 hrs
|– Wireless charging, Fast battery charging: 50% in 30 min
