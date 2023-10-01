Advertisement
Apple iphone 8 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Oct 2023

The Apple iPhone 8, released in September 2017, is a remarkable smartphone that combines style and performance. With a 4.7-inch Retina HD display, it offers sharp and vibrant visuals.

Powered by the A11 Bionic chip, this device delivers fast and efficient performance, making multitasking a breeze.

The iPhone 8 features a 12-megapixel rear camera that captures stunning photos and 4K videos, while the 7-megapixel front camera is perfect for selfies and FaceTime calls.

It also supports wireless charging and fast charging capabilities, ensuring you stay connected without long downtimes.

Running on iOS, the iPhone 8 provides access to a vast range of apps and services on the App Store. With its sleek glass and aluminum design, water and dust resistance, and stereo speakers, it’s a great choice for those seeking a compact yet powerful smartphone experience.

Apple iphone 8 price in Pakistan

Apple iphone 8 in Pakistan is Rs. 108,610/-

Apple iphone 8 specifications

BuildOSIOS 11
Dimensions138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3 mm
Weight148 g
SIMSingle SIM (Nano-SIM)
ColorsSilver, Space Gray, Gold
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
ProcessorCPUHexa Core (2x Monsoon + 4x Mistral)
ChipsetApple A11 Bionic
GPU(3-core graphics)
DisplayTechnologyLED-backlit IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size4.7 Inches
Resolution750 x 1334 Pixels (~326 PPI)
ProtectionIon-strengthened glass, oleophobic coating
Extra FeaturesWide color gamut display, 3D Touch display & home button, True-tone display
MemoryBuilt-in64/256GB Built-in, 2GB RAM
CardNo
CameraMain12 MP, Autofocus, OIS, Quad-LED + dual tone flash
Featuresf/1.8, 28mm, phase detection, 1/3″ sensor size, Geo-tagging, simultaneous 4K video and 8MP image recording, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR (photo/panorama), Video (2160p@24/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps)
Front7 MP, f/2.2, 1080p@30fps, 720p@240fps, face detection, HDR, panorama
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
RadioNo
USB2.0, reversible connector
NFCYes
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (4CA) Cat16 1024/150 Mbps, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 )
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer, Fingerprint (front-mounted)
AudioLightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5 (Safari)
MessagingiMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
Gamesbuilt-in + downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter incl, IP67 certified – dust and water resistant, Siri natural language commands and dictation, iCloud cloud service, Water resistant up to 1.5 meters and 30 minutes, Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Document editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 1821 mAh
Talktimeup to 14 hrs
Musicplayup to 40 hrs
– Wireless charging, Fast battery charging: 50% in 30 min

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

