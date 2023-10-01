Apple iphone 8 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Oct 2023

The Apple iPhone 8, released in September 2017, is a remarkable smartphone that combines style and performance. With a 4.7-inch Retina HD display, it offers sharp and vibrant visuals.

Powered by the A11 Bionic chip, this device delivers fast and efficient performance, making multitasking a breeze.

The iPhone 8 features a 12-megapixel rear camera that captures stunning photos and 4K videos, while the 7-megapixel front camera is perfect for selfies and FaceTime calls.

It also supports wireless charging and fast charging capabilities, ensuring you stay connected without long downtimes.

Running on iOS, the iPhone 8 provides access to a vast range of apps and services on the App Store. With its sleek glass and aluminum design, water and dust resistance, and stereo speakers, it’s a great choice for those seeking a compact yet powerful smartphone experience.

Apple iphone 8 price in Pakistan

Apple iphone 8 in Pakistan is Rs. 108,610/-

Apple iphone 8 specifications

Build OS IOS 11 Dimensions 138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3 mm Weight 148 g SIM Single SIM (Nano-SIM) Colors Silver, Space Gray, Gold Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100) Processor CPU Hexa Core (2x Monsoon + 4x Mistral) Chipset Apple A11 Bionic GPU (3-core graphics) Display Technology LED-backlit IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 4.7 Inches Resolution 750 x 1334 Pixels (~326 PPI) Protection Ion-strengthened glass, oleophobic coating Extra Features Wide color gamut display, 3D Touch display & home button, True-tone display Memory Built-in 64/256GB Built-in, 2GB RAM Card No Camera Main 12 MP, Autofocus, OIS, Quad-LED + dual tone flash Features f/1.8, 28mm, phase detection, 1/3″ sensor size, Geo-tagging, simultaneous 4K video and 8MP image recording, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR (photo/panorama), Video (2160p@24/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps) Front 7 MP, f/2.2, 1080p@30fps, 720p@240fps, face detection, HDR, panorama Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO Radio No USB 2.0, reversible connector NFC Yes Data GPRS , EDGE , 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (4CA) Cat16 1024/150 Mbps, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 ) Features Sensors Accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer, Fingerprint (front-mounted) Audio Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 (Safari) Messaging iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email Games built-in + downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter incl, IP67 certified – dust and water resistant, Siri natural language commands and dictation, iCloud cloud service , Water resistant up to 1.5 meters and 30 minutes, Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Document editor Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 1821 mAh Talktime up to 14 hrs Musicplay up to 40 hrs – Wireless charging, Fast battery charging: 50% in 30 min

