Apple iPhone X Price in Pakistan & Specs – Oct 2023

The Apple iPhone X, released in 2017, revolutionized the smartphone industry with its innovative features.
This device boasts a 5.8-inch Super Retina OLED display, providing stunning, edge-to-edge visuals with True Tone and HDR support. It’s powered by Apple’s A11 Bionic chip, ensuring swift performance for all tasks, from gaming to multitasking.
The iPhone X features a dual-camera system with 12MP wide and telephoto lenses, offering optical zoom and Portrait mode.
It also excels in Face ID, replacing the traditional home button with facial recognition for security. The phone runs on iOS, guaranteeing regular updates and a vast app ecosystem.
With wireless charging, water and dust resistance, and an all-glass design, the iPhone X delivers both style and substance, making it a classic in Apple’s lineup.
The Apple iPhone X price in Pakistan is Rs. 144,999/-
|Build
|OS
|IOS 11
|Dimensions
|143.6 x 70.9 x 7.7 mm
|Weight
|174 g
|SIM
|Single SIM (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Space Gray, Silver
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
|Processor
|CPU
|Hexa Core (2 x Monsoon + 4 x Mistral)
|Chipset
|Apple A11 Bionic
|GPU
|Apple GPU (3-core graphics)
|Display
|Technology
|Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch
|Size
|5.8 Inches
|Resolution
|1125 x 2436 Pixels (~463 PPI)
|Protection
|Scratch-resistant glass
|Extra Features
|Dolby Vision/HDR10 compliant, Wide color gamut display, 3D Touch display, True-tone display
|Memory
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 3GB RAM
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Dual 12 MP, autofocus, Quad-LED (dual tone) flash
|Features
|f/1.8 & f/2.4, phase detection, OIS, 2x optical zoom, Geo-tagging, simultaneous 4K video and 8MP image recording, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR (photo/panorama), Video (2160p@24/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps)
|Front
|7 MP, f/2.2, 1080p@30fps, 720p@240fps, face detection, HDR, panorama
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|USB
|v3.0, reversible connector
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Face ID, Barometer, Compass, Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone with stereo speakers
|Browser
|HTML5 (Safari)
|Messaging
|iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, IP67 certified – dust and water resistant, Siri natural language commands and dictation, Water resistant up to 1 meter and 30 minutes, iCloud service, Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Google Maps, Audio/video/photo editor, Apple Pay + Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Waterproof, Voice memo/command/dial, Document editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|2716 mAh (Li-Ion Non removable)
|Talktime
|up to 21 hrs
|Musicplay
|up to 60 hrs
|– Fast battery charging: 50% in 30 min, Qi wireless charging
