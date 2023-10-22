Advertisement
Apple iPhone X Price in Pakistan & Specs – Oct 2023

Articles
Apple iPhone X Price in Pakistan & Specs – Oct 2023

The Apple iPhone X, released in 2017, revolutionized the smartphone industry with its innovative features.

This device boasts a 5.8-inch Super Retina OLED display, providing stunning, edge-to-edge visuals with True Tone and HDR support. It’s powered by Apple’s A11 Bionic chip, ensuring swift performance for all tasks, from gaming to multitasking.

The iPhone X features a dual-camera system with 12MP wide and telephoto lenses, offering optical zoom and Portrait mode.

It also excels in Face ID, replacing the traditional home button with facial recognition for security. The phone runs on iOS, guaranteeing regular updates and a vast app ecosystem.

With wireless charging, water and dust resistance, and an all-glass design, the iPhone X delivers both style and substance, making it a classic in Apple’s lineup.

Apple iPhone X price in Pakistan

The Apple iPhone X price in Pakistan is Rs. 144,999/-

Apple iPhone X specifications

BuildOSIOS 11
Dimensions143.6 x 70.9 x 7.7 mm
Weight174 g
SIMSingle SIM (Nano-SIM)
ColorsSpace Gray, Silver
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
ProcessorCPUHexa Core (2 x Monsoon + 4 x Mistral)
ChipsetApple A11 Bionic
GPUApple GPU (3-core graphics)
DisplayTechnologySuper AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch
Size5.8 Inches
Resolution1125 x 2436 Pixels (~463 PPI)
ProtectionScratch-resistant glass
Extra FeaturesDolby Vision/HDR10 compliant, Wide color gamut display, 3D Touch display, True-tone display
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 3GB RAM
CardNo
CameraMainDual 12 MP, autofocus, Quad-LED (dual tone) flash
Featuresf/1.8 & f/2.4, phase detection, OIS, 2x optical zoom, Geo-tagging, simultaneous 4K video and 8MP image recording, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR (photo/panorama), Video (2160p@24/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps)
Front7 MP, f/2.2, 1080p@30fps, 720p@240fps, face detection, HDR, panorama
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
USBv3.0, reversible connector
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Face ID, Barometer, Compass, Gyro, Proximity
AudioLightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone with stereo speakers
BrowserHTML5 (Safari)
MessagingiMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, IP67 certified – dust and water resistant, Siri natural language commands and dictation, Water resistant up to 1 meter and 30 minutes, iCloud service, Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Google Maps, Audio/video/photo editor, Apple Pay + Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Waterproof, Voice memo/command/dial, Document editor
BatteryCapacity2716 mAh (Li-Ion Non removable)
Talktimeup to 21 hrs
Musicplayup to 60 hrs
– Fast battery charging: 50% in 30 min, Qi wireless charging
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

