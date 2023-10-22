Apple iPhone X Price in Pakistan & Specs – Oct 2023

The Apple iPhone X, released in 2017, revolutionized the smartphone industry with its innovative features.

This device boasts a 5.8-inch Super Retina OLED display, providing stunning, edge-to-edge visuals with True Tone and HDR support. It’s powered by Apple’s A11 Bionic chip, ensuring swift performance for all tasks, from gaming to multitasking.

The iPhone X features a dual-camera system with 12MP wide and telephoto lenses, offering optical zoom and Portrait mode.

It also excels in Face ID, replacing the traditional home button with facial recognition for security. The phone runs on iOS, guaranteeing regular updates and a vast app ecosystem.

With wireless charging, water and dust resistance, and an all-glass design, the iPhone X delivers both style and substance, making it a classic in Apple’s lineup.

Apple iPhone X price in Pakistan

The Apple iPhone X price in Pakistan is Rs. 144,999/-

Build OS IOS 11 Dimensions 143.6 x 70.9 x 7.7 mm Weight 174 g SIM Single SIM (Nano-SIM) Colors Space Gray, Silver Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100) Processor CPU Hexa Core (2 x Monsoon + 4 x Mistral) Chipset Apple A11 Bionic GPU Apple GPU (3-core graphics) Display Technology Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch Size 5.8 Inches Resolution 1125 x 2436 Pixels (~463 PPI) Protection Scratch-resistant glass Extra Features Dolby Vision/HDR10 compliant, Wide color gamut display, 3D Touch display, True-tone display Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 3GB RAM Card No Camera Main Dual 12 MP, autofocus, Quad-LED (dual tone) flash Features f/1.8 & f/2.4, phase detection, OIS, 2x optical zoom, Geo-tagging, simultaneous 4K video and 8MP image recording, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR (photo/panorama), Video (2160p@24/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps) Front 7 MP, f/2.2, 1080p@30fps, 720p@240fps, face detection, HDR, panorama Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO USB v3.0, reversible connector NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps Features Sensors Accelerometer, Face ID, Barometer, Compass, Gyro, Proximity Audio Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone with stereo speakers Browser HTML5 (Safari) Messaging iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, IP67 certified – dust and water resistant, Siri natural language commands and dictation, Water resistant up to 1 meter and 30 minutes, iCloud service, Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Google Maps , Audio/video/photo editor, Apple Pay + Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Waterproof, Voice memo/command/ dial , Document editor Battery Capacity 2716 mAh (Li-Ion Non removable) Talktime up to 21 hrs Musicplay up to 60 hrs – Fast battery charging: 50% in 30 min, Qi wireless charging

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

