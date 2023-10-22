Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Asus Zenfone 10 latest price in UK & Features – Oct 2023

Asus Zenfone 10 latest price in UK & Features – Oct 2023

Articles
Advertisement
Asus Zenfone 10 latest price in UK & Features – Oct 2023

Asus Zenfone 10 latest price in UK & Features – Oct 2023

Advertisement
  • Asus is a renowned Taiwanese electronics company known for high-quality smartphones catering to diverse consumer needs.
  • The phone’s rear camera is a 50-megapixel primary sensor for high-quality photos and videos.
  • The Zenfone 10 offers storage options from 128 GB to 256 GB for apps and media.
Advertisement

Asus, the renowned Taiwanese electronics company, has consistently delivered high-quality smartphones that cater to a wide range of consumer needs. The Asus Zenfone series has been a testament to the brand’s commitment to innovation and excellence. The Asus Zenfone 10, the latest addition to this esteemed lineup, continues to uphold this tradition.

The Asus Zenfone 10 features a 6.92-inch Super AMOLED, 144Hz display with HDR10+ support and a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. A Corning Gorilla Glass Victus shields the display screen. This results in vibrant colors, sharp visuals, and a delightful viewing experience, making it an ideal choice for multimedia consumption and everyday tasks.

The smartphone is powered by the robust Qualcomm SM8550-AB Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (4 nm) octa-core processor. accompanied by 8 GB of RAM. This combination ensures smooth multitasking, responsive performance, and the ability to handle resource-intensive applications with ease.

The Zenfone 10 comes in various storage options, ranging from 128 GB to 256 GB, offering ample space for apps, photos, and videos.

Asus has equipped the Zenfone 10 with a dual-camera setup on the rear, comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The result is the ability to capture high-quality photos and videos in various lighting conditions. On the front, you’ll find a 32-megapixel selfie camera that ensures crisp and detailed self-portraits.

Also Read

Oppo Find N2 Flip latest Price in UAE & Features – Oct 2023
Oppo Find N2 Flip latest Price in UAE & Features – Oct 2023

Oppo introduces the innovative Oppo Find N2 Flip in the ever-evolving world...

Advertisement

The Zenfone 10 is powered by a 4300 mAh, non-removable battery, ensuring that it can last through a full day of use. Fast charging support allows you to quickly recharge the device, minimizing downtime.

Asus Zenfone 10 latest price in UK

Asus Zenfone 10 latest price in UK is around 214.49 Pound

Asus Zenfone 10 key specifications

NETWORKTechnologyGSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G
LAUNCHAnnounced2023, June 29
StatusAvailable. Released 2023, July 10
BODYDimensions146.5 x 68.1 x 9.4 mm (5.77 x 2.68 x 0.37 in)
Weight172 g (6.07 oz)
BuildGlass front, aluminum frame, plastic back
SIMDual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 min)
DISPLAYTypeSuper AMOLED, 144Hz, HDR10+, 800 nits (HBM), 1100 nits (peak)
Size5.92 inches, 84.6 cm2 (~84.8% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~445 ppi density)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass Victus
Always-on display
*144Hz only available in supported games
PLATFORMOSAndroid 13
ChipsetQualcomm SM8550-AB Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (4 nm)
CPUOcta-core (1×3.2 GHz Cortex-X3 & 2×2.8 GHz Cortex-A715 & 2×2.8 GHz Cortex-A710 & 3×2.0 GHz Cortex-A510)
GPUAdreno 740
MEMORYCard slotNo
Internal128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 16GB RAM, 512GB 16GB RAM
UFS 4.0
MAIN CAMERADual50 MP, f/1.9, 24mm (wide), 1/1.56″, 1.0µm, multi-directional PDAF, gimbal OIS
13 MP, f/2.2, 120° (ultrawide), 1/3.06″, 1.12µm
FeaturesLED flash, HDR, panorama
Video8K@24fps, 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60fps; gyro-EIS, HDR
SELFIE CAMERASingle32 MP, f/2.5, (wide), 1/3.2″, 0.7µm
Video1080p@30fps
SOUNDLoudspeakerYes, with stereo speakers
3.5mm jackYes
24-bit/192kHz audio
COMMSWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e/7, tri-band, Wi-Fi Direct
Bluetooth5.3, A2DP, LE, aptX HD, aptX Adaptive
PositioningGPS (L1+L5), GLONASS (L1), BDS (B1I+B2a), GALILEO (E1+E5a), QZSS (L1+L5), NavIC (L5)
NFCYes
RadioNo
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, OTG
FEATURESSensorsFingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
BATTERYTypeLi-Po 4300 mAh, non-removable
Charging30W wired, PD3.0, PPS, QC4
15W wireless
5W reverse wired
Advertisement

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story