Asus Zenfone 10 latest price in UK & Features – Oct 2023

Asus, the renowned Taiwanese electronics company, has consistently delivered high-quality smartphones that cater to a wide range of consumer needs. The Asus Zenfone series has been a testament to the brand’s commitment to innovation and excellence. The Asus Zenfone 10, the latest addition to this esteemed lineup, continues to uphold this tradition.

The Asus Zenfone 10 features a 6.92-inch Super AMOLED, 144Hz display with HDR10+ support and a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. A Corning Gorilla Glass Victus shields the display screen. This results in vibrant colors, sharp visuals, and a delightful viewing experience, making it an ideal choice for multimedia consumption and everyday tasks.

The smartphone is powered by the robust Qualcomm SM8550-AB Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (4 nm) octa-core processor. accompanied by 8 GB of RAM. This combination ensures smooth multitasking, responsive performance, and the ability to handle resource-intensive applications with ease.

The Zenfone 10 comes in various storage options, ranging from 128 GB to 256 GB, offering ample space for apps, photos, and videos.

Asus has equipped the Zenfone 10 with a dual-camera setup on the rear, comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The result is the ability to capture high-quality photos and videos in various lighting conditions. On the front, you’ll find a 32-megapixel selfie camera that ensures crisp and detailed self-portraits.

The Zenfone 10 is powered by a 4300 mAh, non-removable battery, ensuring that it can last through a full day of use. Fast charging support allows you to quickly recharge the device, minimizing downtime.

Asus Zenfone 10 latest price in UK

Asus Zenfone 10 latest price in UK is around 214.49 Pound

Asus Zenfone 10 key specifications

NETWORK Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G

LAUNCH Announced 2023, June 29 Status Available. Released 2023, July 10

BODY Dimensions 146.5 x 68.1 x 9.4 mm (5.77 x 2.68 x 0.37 in) Weight 172 g (6.07 oz) Build Glass front, aluminum frame, plastic back SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 min)

DISPLAY Type Super AMOLED, 144Hz, HDR10+, 800 nits (HBM), 1100 nits (peak) Size 5.92 inches, 84.6 cm2 (~84.8% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~445 ppi density) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Always-on display

*144Hz only available in supported games

PLATFORM OS Android 13 Chipset Qualcomm SM8550-AB Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (4 nm) CPU Octa-core (1×3.2 GHz Cortex-X3 & 2×2.8 GHz Cortex-A715 & 2×2.8 GHz Cortex-A710 & 3×2.0 GHz Cortex-A510) GPU Adreno 740

MEMORY Card slot No Internal 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 16GB RAM, 512GB 16GB RAM UFS 4.0

MAIN CAMERA Dual 50 MP, f/1.9, 24mm (wide), 1/1.56″, 1.0µm, multi-directional PDAF, gimbal OIS

13 MP, f/2.2, 120° (ultrawide), 1/3.06″, 1.12µm Features LED flash, HDR, panorama Video 8K@24fps, 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60fps; gyro-EIS, HDR

SELFIE CAMERA Single 32 MP, f/2.5, (wide), 1/3.2″, 0.7µm Video 1080p@30fps

SOUND Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers 3.5mm jack Yes 24-bit/192kHz audio

COMMS WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e/7, tri-band, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth 5.3, A2DP, LE, aptX HD, aptX Adaptive Positioning GPS (L1+L5), GLONASS (L1), BDS (B1I+B2a), GALILEO (E1+E5a), QZSS (L1+L5), NavIC (L5) NFC Yes Radio No USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG

FEATURES Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass

BATTERY Type Li-Po 4300 mAh, non-removable Charging 30W wired, PD3.0, PPS, QC4

15W wireless

5W reverse wired

