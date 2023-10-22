Asus Zenfone 10 latest price in UK & Features – Oct 2023

Oppo Find N2 Flip latest Price in UAE & Features – Oct 2023
Asus, the renowned Taiwanese electronics company, has consistently delivered high-quality smartphones that cater to a wide range of consumer needs. The Asus Zenfone series has been a testament to the brand’s commitment to innovation and excellence. The Asus Zenfone 10, the latest addition to this esteemed lineup, continues to uphold this tradition.
The Asus Zenfone 10 features a 6.92-inch Super AMOLED, 144Hz display with HDR10+ support and a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. A Corning Gorilla Glass Victus shields the display screen. This results in vibrant colors, sharp visuals, and a delightful viewing experience, making it an ideal choice for multimedia consumption and everyday tasks.
The smartphone is powered by the robust Qualcomm SM8550-AB Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (4 nm) octa-core processor. accompanied by 8 GB of RAM. This combination ensures smooth multitasking, responsive performance, and the ability to handle resource-intensive applications with ease.
The Zenfone 10 comes in various storage options, ranging from 128 GB to 256 GB, offering ample space for apps, photos, and videos.
Asus has equipped the Zenfone 10 with a dual-camera setup on the rear, comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The result is the ability to capture high-quality photos and videos in various lighting conditions. On the front, you’ll find a 32-megapixel selfie camera that ensures crisp and detailed self-portraits.
The Zenfone 10 is powered by a 4300 mAh, non-removable battery, ensuring that it can last through a full day of use. Fast charging support allows you to quickly recharge the device, minimizing downtime.
|NETWORK
|Technology
|GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G
|LAUNCH
|Announced
|2023, June 29
|Status
|Available. Released 2023, July 10
|BODY
|Dimensions
|146.5 x 68.1 x 9.4 mm (5.77 x 2.68 x 0.37 in)
|Weight
|172 g (6.07 oz)
|Build
|Glass front, aluminum frame, plastic back
|SIM
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 min)
|DISPLAY
|Type
|Super AMOLED, 144Hz, HDR10+, 800 nits (HBM), 1100 nits (peak)
|Size
|5.92 inches, 84.6 cm2 (~84.8% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~445 ppi density)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
|Always-on display
*144Hz only available in supported games
|PLATFORM
|OS
|Android 13
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8550-AB Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (4 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (1×3.2 GHz Cortex-X3 & 2×2.8 GHz Cortex-A715 & 2×2.8 GHz Cortex-A710 & 3×2.0 GHz Cortex-A510)
|GPU
|Adreno 740
|MEMORY
|Card slot
|No
|Internal
|128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 16GB RAM, 512GB 16GB RAM
|UFS 4.0
|MAIN CAMERA
|Dual
|50 MP, f/1.9, 24mm (wide), 1/1.56″, 1.0µm, multi-directional PDAF, gimbal OIS
13 MP, f/2.2, 120° (ultrawide), 1/3.06″, 1.12µm
|Features
|LED flash, HDR, panorama
|Video
|8K@24fps, 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60fps; gyro-EIS, HDR
|SELFIE CAMERA
|Single
|32 MP, f/2.5, (wide), 1/3.2″, 0.7µm
|Video
|1080p@30fps
|SOUND
|Loudspeaker
|Yes, with stereo speakers
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|24-bit/192kHz audio
|COMMS
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e/7, tri-band, Wi-Fi Direct
|Bluetooth
|5.3, A2DP, LE, aptX HD, aptX Adaptive
|Positioning
|GPS (L1+L5), GLONASS (L1), BDS (B1I+B2a), GALILEO (E1+E5a), QZSS (L1+L5), NavIC (L5)
|NFC
|Yes
|Radio
|No
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|BATTERY
|Type
|Li-Po 4300 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|30W wired, PD3.0, PPS, QC4
15W wireless
5W reverse wired
