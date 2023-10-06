Elon Musk sued Grimes for the parental rights of their three kids

Elon Musk sued Grimes for parental rights over their three children in Texas.

Musk said he has provided care for the children since their birth.

Grimes filed her own lawsuit in California, seeking physical custody of the children.

Advertisement

Newly released court documents reveal that Elon Musk initiated legal action against his ex, Grimes, regarding the parental rights of their three children before she decided to sue him.

In a recent petition filed in Texas, the 52-year-old Tesla CEO sought legal parenthood for his three children: sons X Æ A-Xii (3 years old) and Tau Techno Mechanicus (1 year old), and daughter Exa Dark Sideræl (also 1 year old).

In the filing, Musk asserts that he has provided “actual care, control, and possession” of each child since their birth. He further specifies that this care has been administered in Texas, where he resides full-time, for a continuous period of at least “six consecutive months.”

Musk accuses Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, of attempting to evade the jurisdiction of the Texas court. He argues that she declared herself a non-resident of the state recently, despite their alleged shared residence in the same home with their young children from May to July of this year.

The owner of X, formerly known as Twitter, also seeks to create a written agreement with the Canadian singer concerning the conservatorship, possession, and access arrangements for their three children.

Advertisement

Nevertheless, he highlights that if they cannot reach a resolution, he would like the Texas court to issue an order addressing these matters. However, he prefers that they attempt mediation before resorting to a trial.

According to court documents, Musk also states that he initiated this lawsuit to officially establish the “parent-child relationship” between himself and his three children with Grimes.

The SpaceX founder reportedly served the “Genesis” singer with the legal documents on September 13, and on September 29, she filed her own lawsuit.

Court records, as previously obtained by Page Six, revealed that Grimes filed a “petition to establish a parental relationship” in California during that period.

While those filings were sealed, Insider reportedly obtained a copy that indicated the “Oblivion” singer sought physical custody of the children and requested a “standard restraining order” to prevent either herself or Musk from relocating the kids out of California.

Advertisement

The former couple began dating in 2018 when the billionaire tech mogul discovered, via Twitter, that the songstress shared a similar sense of humor with him, as per a source.

Also Read Nokia XR21 Limited-Edition Launched with IP69K Rating HMD Global begins manufacturing the Limited Edition Nokia XR21 in Hungary. The...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.