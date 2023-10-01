Gold rate in Pakistan on 02 October 2023

Gold rate in Pakistan on 02 October 2023

KARACHI: The gold price in Pakistan for a single tola of 24-karat was traded at Rs205,600 on Thursday, October 02, 2023.

Similarly, the gold price for 24-karat was recorded at Rs 176,270 per 10g as per the bullion market.

Gold Price in Pakistan’s different cities:  

CityGoldSilver
KarachiPKR 205,600PKR 2,465
LahorePKR 205,600KR 2,465
IslamabadPKR 205,600PKR 2,465
PeshawarPKR 205,600PKR 2,465
QuettaPKR 205,600PKR 2,465
SialkotPKR 205,600PKR 2,465
HyderabadPKR 205,600PKR 2,465
FaisalabadPKR 205,600PKR 2,465
Gold RatesGold 24K TodayGold 22K Today
Per Tola GoldPKR 205,600PKR  185,715
Per 10Gram GoldPKR 173,700PKR 159,224
Per Gram GoldPKR  17,370PKR 15,922

It is pertinent to mention that the gold price in Pakistan fluctuates several times as per the international market, so the price is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of various cities provide the above rates.

