Google Pixel 8 latest Price in UAE & Features – Oct 2023

The Google Pixel series has long been known for its exceptional camera capabilities, pure Android experience, and regular software updates. The Pixel 8, the latest addition to this esteemed lineup, continues to uphold these traditions while also introducing new features and improvements.

The Google Pixel 8 features a 6.2-inch OLED, 120 Hz display with HDR10+ support and a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. This results in vivid colors and sharp images, making it an excellent choice for multimedia consumption and everyday tasks.

The smartphone is powered by the latest Google Tensor G3 (4 nm) processor, combined with [insert 8 GB of RAM. This configuration ensures smooth multitasking and snappy performance across all applications and tasks.

As mentioned earlier, the Pixel 8 comes in multiple storage variants, with options ranging from 128GB to 512GB. This ensures you have enough room for your apps, photos, and videos.

The Google Pixel 8 is a great device in terms of cameras. The primary camera of the phone is 50 megapixels. The renowned Night Sight mode ensures stunning photos in various lighting conditions. On the front, you’ll find a 10.5-megapixel selfie camera that captures sharp and detailed self-portraits.

The Pixel 8 is equipped with a 4575 mAh, non-removable battery, which should comfortably get you through a full day of use. Fast charging and wireless charging support make sure you’re not left waiting for your phone to power up.

Google Pixel 8 latest Price in UAE

Google Pixel 8 latest Price in UAE is around 1,994. AED

Google Pixel 8 key specifications

NETWORK Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G

LAUNCH Announced 2023, October 04 Status Available. Released 2023, October 12

BODY Dimensions 150.5 x 70.8 x 8.9 mm (5.93 x 2.79 x 0.35 in) Weight 187 g (6.60 oz) Build Glass front (Gorilla Glass Victus), glass back (Gorilla Glass Victus), aluminum frame SIM Nano-SIM and eSIM IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 min)

DISPLAY Type OLED, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1400 nits (HBM), 2000 nits (peak) Size 6.2 inches, 91.1 cm2 (~85.5% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~428 ppi density) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Always-on display

PLATFORM OS Android 14 Chipset Google Tensor G3 (4 nm) CPU Nona-core (1×3.0 GHz Cortex-X3 & 4×2.45 GHz Cortex-A715 & 4×2.15 GHz Cortex-A510) GPU Immortalis-G715s MC10

MEMORY Card slot No Internal 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM UFS 3.1

MAIN CAMERA Dual 50 MP, f/1.7, 25mm (wide), 1/1.31″, 1.2µm, multi-directional PDAF, Laser AF, OIS

12 MP, f/2.2, 126˚ (ultrawide), 1/2.9″, 1.25µm, AF Features Dual-LED flash, Pixel Shift, Ultra-HDR, panorama, Best Take Video 4K@24/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps; gyro-EIS, OIS, 10-bit HDR

SELFIE CAMERA Single 10.5 MP, f/2.2, 20mm (ultrawide), 1/3.1″, 1.22µm, PDAF Features Auto-HDR, panorama Video 4K@24/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60fps

SOUND Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers 3.5mm jack No

COMMS WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e/7, tri-band, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth 5.3, A2DP, LE, aptX HD Positioning GPS (L1+L5), GLONASS (G1), GALILEO (E1+E5a), QZSS (L1+L5) NFC Yes Radio No USB USB Type-C 3.2

FEATURES Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer

BATTERY Type Li-Ion 4575 mAh, non-removable Charging 27W wired, PD3.0, PPS, 50% in 30 min (advertised)

18W wireless

