Google Pixel 8 latest Price in UAE & Features – Oct 2023

Google Pixel 8 latest Price in UAE & Features – Oct 2023

Google Pixel 8 latest Price in UAE & Features – Oct 2023

Google Pixel 8 latest Price in UAE & Features – Oct 2023

  • The Google Pixel 8 has a 6.2-inch OLED, 120 Hz display.
  • The smartphone has a Google Tensor G3 (4 nm) processor.
  • The device includes 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of built-in storage.
The Google Pixel series has long been known for its exceptional camera capabilities, pure Android experience, and regular software updates. The Pixel 8, the latest addition to this esteemed lineup, continues to uphold these traditions while also introducing new features and improvements.

The Google Pixel 8 features a 6.2-inch OLED, 120 Hz display with HDR10+ support and a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. This results in vivid colors and sharp images, making it an excellent choice for multimedia consumption and everyday tasks.

The smartphone is powered by the latest Google Tensor G3 (4 nm) processor, combined with [insert 8 GB of RAM. This configuration ensures smooth multitasking and snappy performance across all applications and tasks.

As mentioned earlier, the Pixel 8 comes in multiple storage variants, with options ranging from 128GB to 512GB. This ensures you have enough room for your apps, photos, and videos.

The Google Pixel 8 is a great device in terms of cameras. The primary camera of the phone is 50 megapixels. The renowned Night Sight mode ensures stunning photos in various lighting conditions. On the front, you’ll find a 10.5-megapixel selfie camera that captures sharp and detailed self-portraits.

The Pixel 8 is equipped with a 4575 mAh, non-removable battery, which should comfortably get you through a full day of use. Fast charging and wireless charging support make sure you’re not left waiting for your phone to power up.

Google Pixel 8 latest Price in UAE

Google Pixel 8 latest Price in UAE is around 1,994. AED

Google Pixel 8 key specifications

NETWORKTechnologyGSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G
LAUNCHAnnounced2023, October 04
StatusAvailable. Released 2023, October 12
BODYDimensions150.5 x 70.8 x 8.9 mm (5.93 x 2.79 x 0.35 in)
Weight187 g (6.60 oz)
BuildGlass front (Gorilla Glass Victus), glass back (Gorilla Glass Victus), aluminum frame
SIMNano-SIM and eSIM
IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 min)
DISPLAYTypeOLED, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1400 nits (HBM), 2000 nits (peak)
Size6.2 inches, 91.1 cm2 (~85.5% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~428 ppi density)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass Victus
Always-on display
PLATFORMOSAndroid 14
ChipsetGoogle Tensor G3 (4 nm)
CPUNona-core (1×3.0 GHz Cortex-X3 & 4×2.45 GHz Cortex-A715 & 4×2.15 GHz Cortex-A510)
GPUImmortalis-G715s MC10
MEMORYCard slotNo
Internal128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM
UFS 3.1
MAIN CAMERADual50 MP, f/1.7, 25mm (wide), 1/1.31″, 1.2µm, multi-directional PDAF, Laser AF, OIS
12 MP, f/2.2, 126˚ (ultrawide), 1/2.9″, 1.25µm, AF
FeaturesDual-LED flash, Pixel Shift, Ultra-HDR, panorama, Best Take
Video4K@24/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps; gyro-EIS, OIS, 10-bit HDR
SELFIE CAMERASingle10.5 MP, f/2.2, 20mm (ultrawide), 1/3.1″, 1.22µm, PDAF
FeaturesAuto-HDR, panorama
Video4K@24/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60fps
SOUNDLoudspeakerYes, with stereo speakers
3.5mm jackNo
COMMSWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e/7, tri-band, Wi-Fi Direct
Bluetooth5.3, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
PositioningGPS (L1+L5), GLONASS (G1), GALILEO (E1+E5a), QZSS (L1+L5)
NFCYes
RadioNo
USBUSB Type-C 3.2
FEATURESSensorsFingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer
BATTERYTypeLi-Ion 4575 mAh, non-removable
Charging27W wired, PD3.0, PPS, 50% in 30 min (advertised)
18W wireless

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

