Google released Android 14 for Pixel phones

Android 14 enhances the mobile OS with a familiar approach, without flashy changes.

Flash notifications let users trigger the flashlight or screen flash in 13 colors for incoming alerts.\

Android 14 enhances navigation with dynamic color back arrows and predictive gestures. Advertisement

Although there are a few noteworthy improvements and alterations to the Pixel, Android 14 is not an especially flashy release. Google has opted to enhance the mobile operating system, similar to last year’s release.

In Android 14, the Pixel lock screen introduces a selection of eight clock styles. Six of these options feature variations of a double-line clock in different fonts. Users can opt for an analog Material You clock with prominent 3/6/9/12 numerals and a second hand. The most distinctive choice positions the time in the top-left corner, displaying the day and date vertically on the left side. Additionally, it provides current weather conditions alongside the temperature on the right edge. This feature is available on phones and the Pixel Fold, but not on tablets.

Another feature in Android 14 is the option to personalize the two lock screen shortcuts, including choices like Camera, Do Not Disturb, Flashlight, Home, Mute, QR code scanner, Video camera, and Wallet. It’s worth noting that you now need to touch and hold a shortcut to activate it. Additionally, on the lock screen, “At a Glance” displays the day, date, and weather on a single line.

When you unlock your Android 14 device, you’ll notice that Material You shapes like pills, triangles, clovers, etc. are employed to represent each digit. Additionally, you have the option to enable the “Auto-confirm unlock” option in Settings so that you don’t have to tap ‘Enter’ after entering a 6-digit or longer PIN. While faster, Google does warn that this is “slightly less secure.”

Advertisement

On the home screen in Android 14, when you press and hold an app icon, you’ll notice a faster animation. This action now organizes shortcuts into two sections, making it more clear and user-friendly. Functions like App Info, Pause App, Split Screen (for larger screens), and Widgets are now written out instead of relying on icons for interpretation. Furthermore, Pixel Launcher pages are now represented by dots, and there’s a two-column widget picker for tablets.

The Wallpaper & Style feature has undergone a complete redesign, now consisting of two tabs: lock and home screen. Within these tabs,Other [Basic] colors,” you’ll find the monochrome theme that “makes minimal colors look sleek and beautiful across your entire device.”

The media player remains mostly the same, with the addition of a wave animation when tapping any button. There’s also a subtle lava lamp effect during playback, and the organization of devices in the output switcher has been improved.

In Quick Settings, you can now tap the clock in the top-left corner to directly access Google Clock’s Alarm tab. Additionally, a new Quick Settings Tile has been introduced for easily adjusting font size, featuring a nonlinear font scaling option. “enlarges a larger font size at a slower rate than a smaller font size.”

Furthermore, a new speaker status bar icon has been introduced to replace the bell icon when calls and notifications are muted. Additionally, the volume controls for rings and notifications have been separated into their individual sliders.

Advertisement

The Share menu becomes more compact, allowing apps to include custom actions. Android 14 will make use of additional cues from apps to enhance the relevance of suggested direct share options. Some buttons have been rearranged, and Nearby Share is now directly visible in the grid. In the preview, you can now see video thumbnails and easily browse through multiple images using a carousel.

When you initiate charging, the battery percentage will be displayed in a pill shape at the top-right corner. The Battery Saver status bar icon now highlights the interior instead of the outline. Battery usage data also includes information about your… “Screen time since last full charge.”

With flash notifications, you have the option to briefly activate your device’s flashlight or flash the screen in one of 13 colors to indicate incoming alerts.

Advertisement

A significant visual alteration in Android 14 is the inclusion of a back arrow within a container themed with dynamic colors. This container animates, resembling a transformation from a circle into a pill shape. Android 14 also introduces a predictive back gesture, allowing users to preview the screen they are returning to or if they are going back to the home screen.

Android 14 Pixel launch

Android 14 is officially releasing today at 10 a.m. PT, and it’s becoming available for a range of Pixel devices, including the Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Tablet, and Pixel Fold.

To access Android 14, go to Settings > System > System Update and select the “Check for update” option if the over-the-air update hasn’t already shown up on your device. If you are an Android 14 Beta 5.3 user, you should receive a small update to transition to this final release.

The Android Beta Program will stay active and will keep testing feature updates in the upcoming months. Users currently on Android 14 Beta 5 or later versions need to opt out to receive the stable version. Their devices won’t be reset, and they will receive a stable OTA update once it’s widely accessible.

Also Read Meta to offer ad-free Instagram and Facebook subscriptions Meta is considering charging users for an ad-free version of Instagram and...

Advertisement

Advertisement Google is releasing the Android 14 source to the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) today. Additionally, starting “later this year,” it will become available on devices from various manufacturers, including Samsung, IQOO, Nothing, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, Sharp, Sony, Tecno, Vivo, and Xiaomi. To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world. Advertisement