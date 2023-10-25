Govt plans various initiatives for development of IT, telecom sectors

ISLAMABAD: The Federal government has planned a number of initiatives for development of Information Technology and Telecommunication sectors in the country.

Addressing a news conference flanked by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi in Islamabad on Wednesday evening, Caretaker Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Dr. Umar Saif said the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) deliberated in detail different initiatives to bring foreign investment in the IT and Telecom sectors.

He said Pakistan’s software exports are to the tune of 2.5 million dollars.

The Minister said keeping in view the fluctuation of dollar price against Pakistani rupee, the SIFC has decided that these IT companies would be allowed to retain 60 percent of their revenue in the shape of dollar accounts.

Dr Umar Saif said the universities in Pakistan are producing seventy-five thousand IT graduates annually and the government has decided to launch Co-op Programme for these graduates.

He said under this programme, a test of international standard will be introduced to impart Apprenticeship training to these graduates to meet international requirements.

The Minister said the government in collaboration with NEVTEC will impart training to 16 thousand youth in different IT skills this year to provide skillful and trained IT experts for the IT Industry.

He said under this initiative, the government has planned to impart training to two hundred thousand youth in different IT skills within next two years.

Turning to Freelancers, he said the government is establishing a viable infrastructure to formalize the freelancing and provide conducive environment to them.

He said for this purpose, the government has decided to launch ‘Pakistan e-Rozgar’ programme, under which IT companies will be given interest-free loans to formalize online freelancing.

He said a comprehensive mechanism is also being chalked out to ensure timely payments to the freelancers from the foreign companies.

About development of Telecommunication Sector, the Minister said Pakistan maintains the 7th largest Telecommunication market with a huge potential of investment.

He said presently we are giving 274 Megahertz (MHz) Spectrum, and we want to give additional 300 MHz to increase its connectivity, bandwidth and scope.