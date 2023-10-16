Honda City 1.5 2023: Easy Installment Plan & Price in Pakistan

In Lahore, the Honda City is a popular model from Honda Pakistan, known for its stylish design, contemporary interior, and efficient engine.

The most recent iteration of the Honda City boasts sleek body lines, a push-button start, keyless entry, and several other intriguing upgrades.

This five-seat sedan comes equipped with automated temperature control, a feature-rich steering wheel, modern LED headlights, LED taillights, and the latest multimedia system.

In Pakistan, the Honda City is offered in five different versions: Honda City 1.2L MT, Honda City 1.2L CVT, Honda City 1.5LS CVT, Honda City 1.5LAS MT, and Honda City 1.5LAS CVT.

Honda City 1.5 2023 Latest Price in Pakistan

Models Price Honda City 1.2L MT Rs4,799,000 Honda City 1.2L CVT Rs4,929,000 Honda City 1.5LS CVT Rs5,549,000 Honda City 1.5LAS MT Rs5,759,000 Honda City 1.5LAS CVT Rs5,979,000

Honda City 1.5 Installment Plan October 2023

We have compiled information regarding the installment plans provided by Bank Alfalah for the Honda City 1.5LS CVT, Honda City 1.5LAS MT, and Honda City 1.5LAS CVT models.

Advertisement

Also Read Suzuki Wagon R 2023: Exclusive Price in Pakistan and Features Suzuki Wagon R has long been a popular choice among car enthusiasts...

Installment plan for Honda City 1.5LS CVT

Honda City 1.5LAS MT

Honda City 1.5LAS CVT.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”