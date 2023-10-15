Honda Vezel new price in Pakistan – October 2023

The Honda Vezel has gained a reputation as a stylish and versatile crossover SUV, known for its combination of sporty aesthetics and practical features.

As the demand for compact SUVs continues to grow in Pakistan, the Honda Vezel has garnered a considerable fan base. In this article, we’ll explore the price of the Honda Vezel in Pakistan and delve into its key specifications.

Engine

The Honda Vezel is typically equipped with a 1.5-liter, four-cylinder i-VTEC engine combined with Honda’s hybrid technology. This powertrain provides a balance between performance and fuel efficiency, making it suitable for both city and highway driving.

Transmission

Most Vezel variants in Pakistan come with a continuously variable transmission (CVT), offering smooth and efficient gear shifts. The hybrid system also includes an electric motor that assists in acceleration and fuel savings.

Exterior Design The Vezel boasts a sleek and modern exterior design with its crossover SUV body style, LED headlights, and stylish alloy wheels, giving it a contemporary and dynamic appearance. Interior and Comfort The Vezel's interior offers a comfortable and well-designed cabin with quality materials. It typically seats five passengers with ample legroom and headroom. The rear seats can be folded down to create additional cargo space, enhancing their versatility. Infotainment Depending on the variant, the Honda Vezel may feature a touchscreen infotainment system with features like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, Bluetooth connectivity, and navigation. Safety Features Honda places a strong emphasis on safety, and the Vezel often comes equipped with advanced safety features such as multiple airbags, an anti-lock braking system (ABS), stability control, and collision mitigation systems. Fuel Efficiency One of the standout features of the Honda Vezel is its excellent fuel economy. Thanks to its hybrid technology, it can deliver an impressive fuel efficiency of around 18–20 kilometers per liter, depending on driving conditions and driving habits. Also Read Latest price of Honda Civic Trims in Pakistan – October 2023 Honda Pakistan, the local manufacturer of the Honda Civic, proudly presents this... Honda Vezel price in Pakistan Honda Vezel e-HEV Play: PKR 13,900,000 Honda Vezel e-HEV X: PKR 8,000,000 Honda Vezel e-HEV Z: PKR 7,000,000 Honda Vezel G: PKR 13,500,000 Honda Vezel specifications Dimensions and Weights Kerb Weight 1495 KG No of Doors 5 doors Overall Height 1590 mm / 5'3″ feet Overall Length 4330 mm / 14'3″ feet Overall Width 1790 mm / 5'11" feet Wheel Base 2610 mm / 8'7″ feet Ground Clearance 190 mm / 0'8″ feet Engine Cylinder Configuration In Line Displacement 1500 cc Engine Power 117 HP @ 6600 RPM Fuel System EFI (non hybrid) Torque 142 Nm @ 4300 RPM Valve Mechanism 16-Valve DOHC i-VTEC Valves per Cylinder 4 Compression Ratio 11.5:1 Assembly Imported Warranty – No of Cylinders 4 Fuel Grade – CO2 Emission – Bore/stroke (mm) – Steering Minimum Turning Radius – Steering Type Rack & Pinion with Electronic Motor Power Assisted Electronic Power Steering Steering Switch Yes Wheels and Tyres Tire / Tyre Size 215/60/R16 Wheel Size 16 in PCD 5 x 114.3 mm Wheel Type Alloy Wheels Fuel Economy Mileage City 11 KM/LITER Mileage Highway 16 KM/LITER Capacities Fuel Tank Capacity 50 L Transmission Gearbox CVT Suspensions Suspension Front: McPherson Strut Coil Springs, Rear: Torsion Beam with Coil Springs City driveability (20-80 kmph) – Performance Top Speed 180 KM/H Drive Modes – Parking Sensors – Acceleration 0-100kmph – Headlights – Day Time Running Lights (DRL) Yes Brakes Brakes Front: Ventilated Disc and Rear: Ventilated Disc Braking (100-0 kmph) – Braking (80-0 kmph) Disclaimer: "We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website."