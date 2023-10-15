Advertisement
Honda Vezel new price in Pakistan – October 2023

Honda Vezel

The Honda Vezel has gained a reputation as a stylish and versatile crossover SUV, known for its combination of sporty aesthetics and practical features.

As the demand for compact SUVs continues to grow in Pakistan, the Honda Vezel has garnered a considerable fan base. In this article, we’ll explore the price of the Honda Vezel in Pakistan and delve into its key specifications.

Engine

The Honda Vezel is typically equipped with a 1.5-liter, four-cylinder i-VTEC engine combined with Honda’s hybrid technology. This powertrain provides a balance between performance and fuel efficiency, making it suitable for both city and highway driving.

Transmission

Most Vezel variants in Pakistan come with a continuously variable transmission (CVT), offering smooth and efficient gear shifts. The hybrid system also includes an electric motor that assists in acceleration and fuel savings.

Exterior Design

The Vezel boasts a sleek and modern exterior design with its crossover SUV body style, LED headlights, and stylish alloy wheels, giving it a contemporary and dynamic appearance.

Interior and Comfort

The Vezel’s interior offers a comfortable and well-designed cabin with quality materials. It typically seats five passengers with ample legroom and headroom. The rear seats can be folded down to create additional cargo space, enhancing their versatility.

Infotainment

Depending on the variant, the Honda Vezel may feature a touchscreen infotainment system with features like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, Bluetooth connectivity, and navigation.

Safety Features

Honda places a strong emphasis on safety, and the Vezel often comes equipped with advanced safety features such as multiple airbags, an anti-lock braking system (ABS), stability control, and collision mitigation systems.

Fuel Efficiency

One of the standout features of the Honda Vezel is its excellent fuel economy. Thanks to its hybrid technology, it can deliver an impressive fuel efficiency of around 18–20 kilometers per liter, depending on driving conditions and driving habits.

Honda Vezel price in Pakistan

  1. Honda Vezel e-HEV Play: PKR 13,900,000
  2. Honda Vezel e-HEV X: PKR 8,000,000
  3. Honda Vezel e-HEV Z: PKR 7,000,000
  4. Honda Vezel G: PKR 13,500,000

Honda Vezel specifications

Dimensions and Weights

Kerb Weight1495 KGNo of Doors5 doors
Overall Height1590 mm / 5’3″ feetOverall Length4330 mm / 14’3″ feet
Overall Width1790 mm / 5’11” feetWheel Base2610 mm / 8’7″ feet
Ground Clearance190 mm / 0’8″ feet
Engine

Cylinder ConfigurationIn LineDisplacement1500 cc
Engine Power117 HP @ 6600 RPMFuel SystemEFI (non hybrid)
Torque142 Nm @ 4300 RPMValve Mechanism16-Valve DOHC i-VTEC
Valves per Cylinder4Compression Ratio11.5:1
AssemblyImportedWarranty
No of Cylinders4Fuel Grade
CO2 EmissionBore/stroke (mm)

Steering

Minimum Turning RadiusSteering TypeRack & Pinion with Electronic Motor
Power AssistedElectronic Power SteeringSteering SwitchYes
Wheels and Tyres

Tire / Tyre Size215/60/R16Wheel Size16 in
PCD5 x 114.3 mmWheel TypeAlloy Wheels

Fuel Economy

Mileage City11 KM/LITERMileage Highway16 KM/LITER
Capacities

Fuel Tank Capacity50 L
Transmission

GearboxCVT

Suspensions

SuspensionFront: McPherson Strut Coil Springs, Rear: Torsion Beam with Coil SpringsCity driveability (20-80 kmph)

Performance

Top Speed180 KM/HDrive Modes
Parking SensorsAcceleration 0-100kmph
HeadlightsDay Time Running Lights (DRL)Yes
Brakes

BrakesFront: Ventilated Disc and Rear: Ventilated DiscBraking (100-0 kmph)
Braking (80-0 kmph)
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

