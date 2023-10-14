Honor X8a latest price in UAE & Features – Oct 2023

Vivo V23e latest Price in UAE & Features – Oct 2023
Before diving into the key specifications of the Honor X8a, let’s talk about its price and availability in the United Arab Emirates. Honor has consistently gained a loyal following in the UAE, and the X8a is expected to be no different. The Honor X8a is set to hit the UAE market with a price that caters to budget-conscious consumers, making it an appealing choice for those seeking great value for money.
The Honor X8a features a generous display, with a size of around 6.5 inches. This Full HD+ display is expected to provide vibrant colors and sharp visuals, making it a fantastic choice for entertainment and browsing.
Under the hood, the Honor X8a is likely to be powered by the MediaTek Helio G88 (12nm) octa-core processor that ensures smooth multitasking and responsive performance. With Honor’s history of employing efficient chipsets, users can expect a snappy experience.
The Honor X8a has a triple camera setup on the rear of the phone that includes multiple lenses, catering to various photography needs. Whether you’re capturing stunning landscapes or detailed close-ups, this phone is poised to deliver. A 4500 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone which supports 22 W of fast charging.
Honor X8a latest price in UAE is around 660 AED.
|NETWORK
|Technology
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|LAUNCH
|Announced
|2023, February 08
|Status
|Available. Released 2023, February 11
|BODY
|Dimensions
|162.9 x 74.5 x 7.5 mm (6.41 x 2.93 x 0.30 in)
|Weight
|179 g (6.31 oz)
|Build
|Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back
|SIM
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|DISPLAY
|Type
|IPS LCD, 90Hz
|Size
|6.7 inches, 108.7 cm2 (~89.6% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1080 x 2388 pixels (~391 ppi density)
|PLATFORM
|OS
|Android 12, Magic UI 6.1
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G88 (12nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|GPU
|Mali-G52 MC2
|MEMORY
|Card slot
|No
|Internal
|128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM
|MAIN CAMERA
|Triple
|100 MP, f/1.9, (wide), AF
5 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide)
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
|Features
|LED flash, panorama, HDR
|Video
|1080p@30fps
|SELFIE CAMERA
|Single
|16 MP, f/2.5
|Video
|1080p@30fps
|SOUND
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm jack
|No
|COMMS
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
|Bluetooth
|5.1, A2DP, LE
|Positioning
|GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
|NFC
|Yes (CRT-LX1 only)
|Radio
|No
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, compass
|Virtual proximity sensing
|BATTERY
|Type
|Li-Po 4500 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|22.5W wired, 50% in 30 min (advertised)
