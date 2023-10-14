Honor X8a latest price in UAE & Features – Oct 2023

Honor enjoys a loyal following in the UAE, and the X8a is no exception.

Before diving into the key specifications of the Honor X8a, let’s talk about its price and availability in the United Arab Emirates. Honor has consistently gained a loyal following in the UAE, and the X8a is expected to be no different. The Honor X8a is set to hit the UAE market with a price that caters to budget-conscious consumers, making it an appealing choice for those seeking great value for money.

The Honor X8a features a generous display, with a size of around 6.5 inches. This Full HD+ display is expected to provide vibrant colors and sharp visuals, making it a fantastic choice for entertainment and browsing.

Under the hood, the Honor X8a is likely to be powered by the MediaTek Helio G88 (12nm) octa-core processor that ensures smooth multitasking and responsive performance. With Honor’s history of employing efficient chipsets, users can expect a snappy experience.

The Honor X8a has a triple camera setup on the rear of the phone that includes multiple lenses, catering to various photography needs. Whether you’re capturing stunning landscapes or detailed close-ups, this phone is poised to deliver. A 4500 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone which supports 22 W of fast charging.

Honor X8a latest price in UAE

Honor X8a latest price in UAE is around 660 AED.

Honor X8a specifications

NETWORK Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE

LAUNCH Announced 2023, February 08 Status Available. Released 2023, February 11

BODY Dimensions 162.9 x 74.5 x 7.5 mm (6.41 x 2.93 x 0.30 in) Weight 179 g (6.31 oz) Build Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

DISPLAY Type IPS LCD, 90Hz Size 6.7 inches, 108.7 cm2 (~89.6% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2388 pixels (~391 ppi density)

PLATFORM OS Android 12, Magic UI 6.1 Chipset Mediatek Helio G88 (12nm) CPU Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU Mali-G52 MC2

MEMORY Card slot No Internal 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM

MAIN CAMERA Triple 100 MP, f/1.9, (wide), AF

2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) Features LED flash, panorama, HDR Video 1080p@30fps

SELFIE CAMERA Single 16 MP, f/2.5 Video 1080p@30fps

SOUND Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack No

COMMS WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth 5.1, A2DP, LE Positioning GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS NFC Yes (CRT-LX1 only) Radio No USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG

FEATURES Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, compass Virtual proximity sensing

BATTERY Type Li-Po 4500 mAh, non-removable Charging 22.5W wired, 50% in 30 min (advertised)

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”