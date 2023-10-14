Advertisement
Honor X8a latest price in UAE & Features – Oct 2023

Articles
Honor X8a latest price in UAE & Features – Oct 2023

  • Honor enjoys a loyal following in the UAE, and the X8a is no exception.
  • The Honor X8a comes with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display, perfect for entertainment and browsing.
  • The smartphone packs a 4500 mAh battery with 22W fast charging support.
Before diving into the key specifications of the Honor X8a, let’s talk about its price and availability in the United Arab Emirates. Honor has consistently gained a loyal following in the UAE, and the X8a is expected to be no different. The Honor X8a is set to hit the UAE market with a price that caters to budget-conscious consumers, making it an appealing choice for those seeking great value for money.

The Honor X8a features a generous display, with a size of around 6.5 inches. This Full HD+ display is expected to provide vibrant colors and sharp visuals, making it a fantastic choice for entertainment and browsing.

Under the hood, the Honor X8a is likely to be powered by the MediaTek Helio G88 (12nm) octa-core processor that ensures smooth multitasking and responsive performance. With Honor’s history of employing efficient chipsets, users can expect a snappy experience.

The Honor X8a has a triple camera setup on the rear of the phone that includes multiple lenses, catering to various photography needs. Whether you’re capturing stunning landscapes or detailed close-ups, this phone is poised to deliver. A 4500 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone which supports 22 W of fast charging.

Honor X8a latest price in UAE

Honor X8a latest price in UAE is around 660 AED.

Honor X8a specifications

NETWORKTechnologyGSM / HSPA / LTE
LAUNCHAnnounced2023, February 08
StatusAvailable. Released 2023, February 11
BODYDimensions162.9 x 74.5 x 7.5 mm (6.41 x 2.93 x 0.30 in)
Weight179 g (6.31 oz)
BuildGlass front, plastic frame, plastic back
SIMDual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
DISPLAYTypeIPS LCD, 90Hz
Size6.7 inches, 108.7 cm2 (~89.6% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution1080 x 2388 pixels (~391 ppi density)
PLATFORMOSAndroid 12, Magic UI 6.1
ChipsetMediatek Helio G88 (12nm)
CPUOcta-core (2×2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6×1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPUMali-G52 MC2
MEMORYCard slotNo
Internal128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM
MAIN CAMERATriple100 MP, f/1.9, (wide), AF
5 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide)
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
FeaturesLED flash, panorama, HDR
Video1080p@30fps
SELFIE CAMERASingle16 MP, f/2.5
Video1080p@30fps
SOUNDLoudspeakerYes
3.5mm jackNo
COMMSWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
Bluetooth5.1, A2DP, LE
PositioningGPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
NFCYes (CRT-LX1 only)
RadioNo
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, OTG
FEATURESSensorsFingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, compass
Virtual proximity sensing
BATTERYTypeLi-Po 4500 mAh, non-removable
Charging22.5W wired, 50% in 30 min (advertised)

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

