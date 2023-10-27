Advertisement
Honor X9a 5G Price in UAE & Specs – Oct 2023

Honor X9a 5G Price in UAE & Specs – Oct 2023

Honor X9a 5G Price in UAE & Specs – Oct 2023

Honor X9a 5G Price in UAE & Specs – Oct 2023

The Honor X9a 5G is a powerful smartphone equipped with impressive features. It boasts a vibrant 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a high resolution, providing stunning visuals. The device is powered by a fast and efficient octa-core processor, ensuring smooth performance.

Capture stunning photos and videos with the versatile triple-camera setup, including a high-resolution main camera. Enjoy the benefits of 5G connectivity for rapid data speeds and seamless browsing. The device also offers ample storage and a long-lasting battery, keeping you connected all day.

With a sleek design and a range of cutting-edge features, the Honor X9a 5G is a compelling choice for those seeking a high-performance smartphone.

Honor X9a 5G Price in UAE

The Honor X9a 5G Price in UAE is AED 1,099.01/-

Honor X9a 5G Specification

NETWORKTechnologyGSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G
LAUNCHAnnounced2023, January 04
StatusAvailable. Released 2023, January 06
BODYDimensions161.6 x 73.9 x 7.9 mm (6.36 x 2.91 x 0.31 in)
Weight175 g (6.17 oz)
SIMDual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
DISPLAYTypeAMOLED, 1B colors, 120Hz, 800 nits (HBM)
Size6.67 inches, 107.4 cm2 (~89.9% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~395 ppi density)
PLATFORMOSAndroid 12, upgradable to Android 13, MagicOS 7
ChipsetQualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G (6 nm)
CPUOcta-core (2×2.2 GHz Kryo 660 Gold & 6×1.7 GHz Kryo 660 Silver)
GPUAdreno 619
MEMORYCard slotNo
Internal128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM
MAIN CAMERADual64 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF
5 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide)
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
FeaturesLED flash, panorama, HDR
Video1080p@30fps
SELFIE CAMERASingle16 MP, f/2.5, (wide)
Video1080p@30fps
SOUNDLoudspeakerYes
3.5mm jackNo
24-bit/192kHz audio
COMMSWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
Bluetooth5.1, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
PositioningGPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
NFCYes
Infrared portYes
RadioNo
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, OTG
FEATURESSensorsFingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
BATTERYTypeLi-Po 5100 mAh, non-removable
Charging40W wired
MISCColorsTitanium Silver, Emerald Green, Midnight Black
ModelsRMO-NX1
PriceAbout 260 EUR

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

