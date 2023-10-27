Honor X9a 5G Price in UAE & Specs – Oct 2023

The Honor X9a 5G is a powerful smartphone equipped with impressive features. It boasts a vibrant 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a high resolution, providing stunning visuals. The device is powered by a fast and efficient octa-core processor, ensuring smooth performance.

Capture stunning photos and videos with the versatile triple-camera setup, including a high-resolution main camera. Enjoy the benefits of 5G connectivity for rapid data speeds and seamless browsing. The device also offers ample storage and a long-lasting battery, keeping you connected all day.

With a sleek design and a range of cutting-edge features, the Honor X9a 5G is a compelling choice for those seeking a high-performance smartphone.

Honor X9a 5G Price in UAE

The Honor X9a 5G Price in UAE is AED 1,099.01/-

Honor X9a 5G Specification

NETWORK Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G

LAUNCH Announced 2023, January 04 Status Available. Released 2023, January 06

BODY Dimensions 161.6 x 73.9 x 7.9 mm (6.36 x 2.91 x 0.31 in) Weight 175 g (6.17 oz) SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

DISPLAY Type AMOLED, 1B colors, 120Hz, 800 nits (HBM) Size 6.67 inches, 107.4 cm2 (~89.9% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~395 ppi density)

PLATFORM OS Android 12, upgradable to Android 13, MagicOS 7 Chipset Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G (6 nm) CPU Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Kryo 660 Gold & 6×1.7 GHz Kryo 660 Silver) GPU Adreno 619

MEMORY Card slot No Internal 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM

MAIN CAMERA Dual 64 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF

5 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide)

2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) Features LED flash, panorama, HDR Video 1080p@30fps

SELFIE CAMERA Single 16 MP, f/2.5, (wide) Video 1080p@30fps

SOUND Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack No 24-bit/192kHz audio

COMMS WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth 5.1, A2DP, LE, aptX HD Positioning GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS NFC Yes Infrared port Yes Radio No USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG

FEATURES Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass

BATTERY Type Li-Po 5100 mAh, non-removable Charging 40W wired

MISC Colors Titanium Silver, Emerald Green, Midnight Black Models RMO-NX1 Price About 260 EUR

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

