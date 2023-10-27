Honor X9a 5G Price in UAE & Specs – Oct 2023

Oppo A77 Price in UAE & Specification
The Honor X9a 5G is a powerful smartphone equipped with impressive features. It boasts a vibrant 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a high resolution, providing stunning visuals. The device is powered by a fast and efficient octa-core processor, ensuring smooth performance.
Capture stunning photos and videos with the versatile triple-camera setup, including a high-resolution main camera. Enjoy the benefits of 5G connectivity for rapid data speeds and seamless browsing. The device also offers ample storage and a long-lasting battery, keeping you connected all day.
With a sleek design and a range of cutting-edge features, the Honor X9a 5G is a compelling choice for those seeking a high-performance smartphone.
The Honor X9a 5G Price in UAE is AED 1,099.01/-
|NETWORK
|Technology
|GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G
|LAUNCH
|Announced
|2023, January 04
|Status
|Available. Released 2023, January 06
|BODY
|Dimensions
|161.6 x 73.9 x 7.9 mm (6.36 x 2.91 x 0.31 in)
|Weight
|175 g (6.17 oz)
|SIM
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|DISPLAY
|Type
|AMOLED, 1B colors, 120Hz, 800 nits (HBM)
|Size
|6.67 inches, 107.4 cm2 (~89.9% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~395 ppi density)
|PLATFORM
|OS
|Android 12, upgradable to Android 13, MagicOS 7
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G (6 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Kryo 660 Gold & 6×1.7 GHz Kryo 660 Silver)
|GPU
|Adreno 619
|MEMORY
|Card slot
|No
|Internal
|128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM
|MAIN CAMERA
|Dual
|64 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF
5 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide)
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
|Features
|LED flash, panorama, HDR
|Video
|1080p@30fps
|SELFIE CAMERA
|Single
|16 MP, f/2.5, (wide)
|Video
|1080p@30fps
|SOUND
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm jack
|No
|24-bit/192kHz audio
|COMMS
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
|Bluetooth
|5.1, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
|Positioning
|GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
|NFC
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Radio
|No
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|BATTERY
|Type
|Li-Po 5100 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|40W wired
|MISC
|Colors
|Titanium Silver, Emerald Green, Midnight Black
|Models
|RMO-NX1
|Price
|About 260 EUR
