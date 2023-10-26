Honor’s New Flagship Phone Can Be Controlled With Your Eyes

Honor introduced its new flagship, the Magic 6, at the Qualcomm 2023 Snapdragon Summit.

The technology was presented in a demo where a user expanded an app with just their gaze.

Advertisement It could potentially be useful for hands-free operation or for people with disabilities.

Honor, a Chinese phone manufacturer, unveiled its latest flagship, the Magic 6, at the Qualcomm 2023 Snapdragon Summit. Among the discussions about AI, a standout feature was the phone’s eye-controlled functionality.

In the keynote, they provided a preview of this technology with a rendered demonstration. The demonstration featured a woman using her phone, displaying part of the Uber app at the top of the screen, similar to a live activity. By simply changing the direction of her gaze, she seamlessly expanded the app to full screen.

Honor calls this technology the “Magic Capsule” and describes it as “eye-tracking-based multimodal interaction,” a more technical term compared to the whimsical “Magic Capsule.”

The upcoming Magic 6 will incorporate this functionality, along with a virtual assistant that utilizes Qualcomm’s on-device AI. This virtual assistant can perform tasks like organizing videos on your device according to specific criteria, enhancing them based on other characteristics, and creating a new video featuring your chosen clips.

Advertisement

The functionality of this feature is yet to be observed, as the demo video doesn’t provide a real-world example. Additionally, it appears to be more of a demonstration feature than a practical one with tangible use cases. Many individuals may also be concerned about their phones tracking their gaze.

Eye tracking could potentially be useful when your hands are occupied or for individuals with disabilities.

In any case, the term “multi-modal” implies that gaze tracking is just one part of the system and may be combined with other gestures to ensure dependable performance. This suggests it might be similar to PSVR 2 games, where eye-tracking is used to highlight objects before you click to confirm.

Also Read TikTok takes down 14 million Videos in Pakistan for Breaching Rules In Q2 2023, TikTok deleted over 14 million videos for not following...