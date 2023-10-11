Advertisement
How to obtain an electronic warranty card for Tecno and Infinix phones?

How to obtain an electronic warranty card for Tecno and Infinix phones?

Articles
How to obtain an electronic warranty card for Tecno and Infinix phones?

How to obtain an electronic warranty card for Tecno and Infinix phones?

Tecno and Infinix have made significant strides in the Pakistani smartphone market by offering feature-rich devices at affordable prices. When purchasing a smartphone, one of the first things consumers look for is the warranty card, an essential aspect of the buying experience.

A warranty provides peace of mind by offering free repairs for non-artificial damages during a specified period. This can be a lifesaver when your phone encounters issues that you cannot afford to fix.

In a bid to enhance customer convenience through technology, Infinix, Tecno, and Itel users can now enjoy a hassle-free electronic warranty card. This digital alternative is not only more convenient but also ensures the secure storage of your device’s warranty details.

To obtain an electronic warranty card for Infinix, Tecno, or Itel smartphones, users can follow these steps:

  1. Launch the Carlcare app, available for download on the Google Play store.
  2. Log into your account or create a new one if needed.
  3. Tap on the ‘Me’ tab within the app.
  4. Select ‘Warranty Card,’ and if your phone is eligible, your device’s warranty details will be displayed.

This user-friendly approach to warranty cards reflects the ongoing efforts of these smartphone companies to enhance the overall customer experience, making it easier for users to access essential services and support.

