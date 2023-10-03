Huawei P30 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Oct 2023

The Huawei P30 is a flagship smartphone that offers a remarkable combination of features and performance. Its standout feature is the Leica triple-lens camera system, featuring a 40MP main camera, a 16MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and an 8MP telephoto camera.

This setup provides exceptional photography capabilities, including impressive low-light performance and 5x optical zoom.

The phone boasts a 6.1-inch OLED display with vibrant colors and sharp details. Powered by the Kirin 980 processor and 6GB of RAM, it delivers fast and smooth performance for multitasking and gaming. With a 3,650mAh battery, the P30 offers long-lasting battery life.

Other notable features include an in-display fingerprint sensor, fast charging, and expandable storage. The Huawei P30 is an excellent choice for photography enthusiasts and anyone looking for a high-performance Android smartphone.

Huawei P30 price in Pakistan

The Huawei P30 price in Pakistan is Rs. 89,999/-

Huawei P30 specifications

Build OS Android 9.0 (Pie) UI EMUI 9.1 Dimensions 149.1 x 71.4 x 7.6 mm Weight 165 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Aurora, Amber Sunrise, Breathing Crystal, Black Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 6(900), 7(2600), 8(900), 9(1800), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.6 GHz Cortex-A76 + 2 x 1.92 GHz Cortex-A76 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 980 (7 nm) GPU Mali-G76 MP10 Display Technology OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.1 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 Pixels (~422 PPI) Extra Features DCI-P3 Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM or 64/128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card Nano Memory Card, (supports up to 256GB) (uses SIM 2) Camera Main Triple Camera: 40 MP, f/1.8, 27mm (wide), 1/1.7″, PDAF/Laser AF + 16 MP, f/2.2, 17mm (ultrawide), PDAF/Laser AF + 8 MP, f/2.4, 80mm (telephoto), 1/4″, 3x optical zoom, PDAF/Laser AF, OIS, dual-LED dual-tone flash Features Leica optics, Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (2160p@30fps, 1080p@60fps, 1080p@30fps (gyro-EIS), 720p@960fps) Front 32 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video (1080p@30fps) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE, EDR, aptX HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB 3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A Cat21 1400/200 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, XviD/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra IP53 dust and splash protection, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 3650 mAh – Fast battery charging 22.5W

