Huawei P30 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Oct 2023

The Huawei P30 is a flagship smartphone that offers a remarkable combination of features and performance. Its standout feature is the Leica triple-lens camera system, featuring a 40MP main camera, a 16MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and an 8MP telephoto camera.
This setup provides exceptional photography capabilities, including impressive low-light performance and 5x optical zoom.
The phone boasts a 6.1-inch OLED display with vibrant colors and sharp details. Powered by the Kirin 980 processor and 6GB of RAM, it delivers fast and smooth performance for multitasking and gaming. With a 3,650mAh battery, the P30 offers long-lasting battery life.
Other notable features include an in-display fingerprint sensor, fast charging, and expandable storage. The Huawei P30 is an excellent choice for photography enthusiasts and anyone looking for a high-performance Android smartphone.
The Huawei P30 price in Pakistan is Rs. 89,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 9.0 (Pie)
|UI
|EMUI 9.1
|Dimensions
|149.1 x 71.4 x 7.6 mm
|Weight
|165 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Aurora, Amber Sunrise, Breathing Crystal, Black
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 6(900), 7(2600), 8(900), 9(1800), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.6 GHz Cortex-A76 + 2 x 1.92 GHz Cortex-A76 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 980 (7 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G76 MP10
|Display
|Technology
|OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.1 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 Pixels (~422 PPI)
|Extra Features
|DCI-P3
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM or 64/128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|Nano Memory Card, (supports up to 256GB) (uses SIM 2)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 40 MP, f/1.8, 27mm (wide), 1/1.7″, PDAF/Laser AF + 16 MP, f/2.2, 17mm (ultrawide), PDAF/Laser AF + 8 MP, f/2.4, 80mm (telephoto), 1/4″, 3x optical zoom, PDAF/Laser AF, OIS, dual-LED dual-tone flash
|Features
|Leica optics, Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (2160p@30fps, 1080p@60fps, 1080p@30fps (gyro-EIS), 720p@960fps)
|Front
|32 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video (1080p@30fps)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE, EDR, aptX HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A Cat21 1400/200 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, XviD/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|IP53 dust and splash protection, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 3650 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 22.5W
