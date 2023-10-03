Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Huawei P30 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Oct 2023

Huawei P30 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Oct 2023

Articles
Advertisement
Huawei P30 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Oct 2023

Huawei P30 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Oct 2023

Advertisement

The Huawei P30 is a flagship smartphone that offers a remarkable combination of features and performance. Its standout feature is the Leica triple-lens camera system, featuring a 40MP main camera, a 16MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and an 8MP telephoto camera.

This setup provides exceptional photography capabilities, including impressive low-light performance and 5x optical zoom.

The phone boasts a 6.1-inch OLED display with vibrant colors and sharp details. Powered by the Kirin 980 processor and 6GB of RAM, it delivers fast and smooth performance for multitasking and gaming. With a 3,650mAh battery, the P30 offers long-lasting battery life.

Other notable features include an in-display fingerprint sensor, fast charging, and expandable storage. The Huawei P30 is an excellent choice for photography enthusiasts and anyone looking for a high-performance Android smartphone.

Huawei P30 price in Pakistan

Advertisement

The Huawei P30 price in Pakistan is Rs. 89,999/-

Huawei P30 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 9.0 (Pie)
UIEMUI 9.1
Dimensions149.1 x 71.4 x 7.6 mm
Weight165 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsAurora, Amber Sunrise, Breathing Crystal, Black
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 6(900), 7(2600), 8(900), 9(1800), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.6 GHz Cortex-A76 + 2 x 1.92 GHz Cortex-A76 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetHiSilicon Kirin 980 (7 nm)
GPUMali-G76 MP10
DisplayTechnologyOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.1 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2340 Pixels (~422 PPI)
Extra FeaturesDCI-P3
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM or 64/128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardNano Memory Card, (supports up to 256GB) (uses SIM 2)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 40 MP, f/1.8, 27mm (wide), 1/1.7″, PDAF/Laser AF + 16 MP, f/2.2, 17mm (ultrawide), PDAF/Laser AF + 8 MP, f/2.4, 80mm (telephoto), 1/4″, 3x optical zoom, PDAF/Laser AF, OIS, dual-LED dual-tone flash
FeaturesLeica optics, Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (2160p@30fps, 1080p@60fps, 1080p@30fps (gyro-EIS), 720p@960fps)
Front32 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video (1080p@30fps)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE, EDR, aptX HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USB3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A Cat21 1400/200 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, XviD/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraIP53 dust and splash protection, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 3650 mAh
– Fast battery charging 22.5W

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Price in Pakistan & Specs – Oct 2023
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Price in Pakistan & Specs – Oct 2023

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro is a feature-packed smartphone designed to...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story