Infinix Hot 30 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Oct 2023

Infinix Hot 30 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Oct 2023

Articles
Advertisement
Infinix Hot 30 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Oct 2023

Infinix Hot 30 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Oct 2023

Advertisement

The Infinix Hot 30 is a feature-packed budget smartphone that offers impressive value for your money.

It boasts a large 6.78-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixel, providing vibrant visuals and ample screen real estate for multimedia and gaming.

The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 processor, coupled with 8GB of RAM, ensuring smooth performance for everyday tasks and gaming.

In terms of photography, the Hot 30 sports a quad-camera setup with a 50MP primary lens, delivering versatile shooting capabilities. For selfies, there’s an 8MP front camera housed in a punch-hole cutout.

The phone offers a generous 5000mAh battery, providing long-lasting power for extended use. It also supports 33W fast charging, which is a bonus in this price range.

Advertisement

The Hot 10 runs on Infinix’s XOS 12.6 based on Android 13, offering various customization options and features.

Infinix Hot 30 price in Pakistan

The Infinix Hot 30 price in Pakistan is Rs. 39,999/-

Infinix Hot 30 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 13 OS
UIXOS 12.6
Dimensions168.7 x 76.6 x 8.4 mm
Weight196 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsRacing Black, Surfing Green, Sonic White, Free Fire
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek Helio G88 (12nm)
GPUMali-G52 MC2
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.78 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2408 Pixels (~389 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz, 500 nits (typ), 600 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM (+8GB of Extended RAM )
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainDual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.6, (wide), 1/2.55″, AF + 0.08 MP, (depth), Quad LED Flash
Featuresautofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Face detection, HDR, Panorama, Video (1440p@30fps, 1080p@30fps)
Front8 MP, f/2.5, (wide), Dual LED Flash, Video (1080p@30fps)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, OTG
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, plastic frame, plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 5000 mAh
– 33W wired, 55% in 30 min

 

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story