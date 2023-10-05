Infinix Hot 30 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Oct 2023

The Infinix Hot 30 is a feature-packed budget smartphone that offers impressive value for your money.
It boasts a large 6.78-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixel, providing vibrant visuals and ample screen real estate for multimedia and gaming.
The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 processor, coupled with 8GB of RAM, ensuring smooth performance for everyday tasks and gaming.
In terms of photography, the Hot 30 sports a quad-camera setup with a 50MP primary lens, delivering versatile shooting capabilities. For selfies, there’s an 8MP front camera housed in a punch-hole cutout.
The phone offers a generous 5000mAh battery, providing long-lasting power for extended use. It also supports 33W fast charging, which is a bonus in this price range.
The Hot 10 runs on Infinix’s XOS 12.6 based on Android 13, offering various customization options and features.
Infinix Hot 30 price in Pakistan
The Infinix Hot 30 price in Pakistan is Rs. 39,999/-
Infinix Hot 30 specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|XOS 12.6
|Dimensions
|168.7 x 76.6 x 8.4 mm
|Weight
|196 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Racing Black, Surfing Green, Sonic White, Free Fire
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G88 (12nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G52 MC2
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.78 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 Pixels (~389 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz, 500 nits (typ), 600 nits (peak)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM (+8GB of Extended RAM )
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.6, (wide), 1/2.55″, AF + 0.08 MP, (depth), Quad LED Flash
|Features
|autofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Face detection, HDR, Panorama, Video (1440p@30fps, 1080p@30fps)
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.5, (wide), Dual LED Flash, Video (1080p@30fps)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– 33W wired, 55% in 30 min
