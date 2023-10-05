Infinix Hot 30 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Oct 2023

The Infinix Hot 30 is a feature-packed budget smartphone that offers impressive value for your money.

It boasts a large 6.78-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixel, providing vibrant visuals and ample screen real estate for multimedia and gaming.

The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 processor, coupled with 8GB of RAM, ensuring smooth performance for everyday tasks and gaming.

In terms of photography, the Hot 30 sports a quad-camera setup with a 50MP primary lens, delivering versatile shooting capabilities. For selfies, there’s an 8MP front camera housed in a punch-hole cutout.

The phone offers a generous 5000mAh battery, providing long-lasting power for extended use. It also supports 33W fast charging, which is a bonus in this price range.

The Hot 10 runs on Infinix’s XOS 12.6 based on Android 13, offering various customization options and features.

Infinix Hot 30 price in Pakistan

The Infinix Hot 30 price in Pakistan is Rs. 39,999/-

Infinix Hot 30 specifications

Build OS Android 13 OS UI XOS 12.6 Dimensions 168.7 x 76.6 x 8.4 mm Weight 196 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Racing Black, Surfing Green, Sonic White, Free Fire Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek Helio G88 (12nm) GPU Mali-G52 MC2 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.78 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 Pixels (~389 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz, 500 nits (typ), 600 nits ( peak ) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM (+8GB of Extended RAM ) Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Dual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.6, (wide), 1/2.55″, AF + 0.08 MP, (depth), Quad LED Flash Features autofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Face detection, HDR, Panorama, Video (1440p@30fps, 1080p@30fps) Front 8 MP, f/2.5, (wide), Dual LED Flash, Video (1080p@30fps) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer , Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 5000 mAh – 33W wired, 55% in 30 min

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

