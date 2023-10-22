Infinix Hot 40 price in UAE & specifications

Apple iPhone 15 Ultra price in Australia & specs – Oct 2023
The Apple iPhone 15 Ultra is available on the Australian market. The...
Infinix Hot 40 is expected to be released on December 2023. The phone has impressive features and specs.
The device features a triple rear camera setup with 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP sensors and a 12 MP front-facing selfie camera.
The Hot 40 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus chipset and an octa-core processor.
The smartphone has a 6.75-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels.
It comes with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage space.
The smartphone has a 5000 mAh battery with support for fast charging at 33 W.
Infinix Hot 40 price in UAE starting from AED 550 to AED 825.
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colours
|Various
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa Core
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 1000 Plus
|GPU
|Mali-G77 MC9
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.75 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 Pixels (~391 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz, 500 nits (typ), 600 nits (peak)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM (+8GB of Extended RAM )
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
|Features
|autofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Face detection, HDR, Panorama, Video (1440p@30fps, 1080p@30fps)
|Front
|12 MP, LED Flash
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non-removable), 5000 mAh
|– 33W wired, 55% in 30 min (advertised)
