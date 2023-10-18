Infinix Note 12 Price in Pakistan & Specification

The Infinix Note 12 is among the newest Infinix smartphones available in Pakistan. Infinix smartphone enthusiasts are keen to find out the price of the Infinix Note 12 in Pakistan.

Infinix is a renowned smartphone company known for user-centric devices with outstanding features. It’s becoming a global leader in consumer electronics.

Infinix smartphones combine work and ease, offering high-end capabilities at budget-friendly prices. In today’s world, smartphones are vital for daily tasks, and the Infinix Note 12 is equipped with features for both basic and advanced use. If you’re curious about its price in Pakistan, you can find the specifications and pricing details below.

Infinix Note 12 Price in Pakistan

The Infinix Note 12 offers an array of impressive and sophisticated features that set it apart from other smartphones. It excels in various aspects, making it a compelling choice for users seeking convenience and functionality. Dive into the world of innovation with Infinix as we explore the pricing details of the Infinix Note 12 in Pakistan. Below, you’ll find all the essential information you need before making your Infinix Note 12 purchase.

Latest Price of Infinix Note 12

The Infinix Note 12 is available in Pakistan, with prices ranging from 32,999 Rs to 58,999 Rs. These price variations are due to differences in features such as storage capacity, camera specifications, and network compatibility. It’s worth noting that you can often negotiate with retailers to secure a discount on the listed price. The Infinix Note 12 was launched in Pakistan in May 2022.

Price of the Infinix Note 12 8GB/128GB

In Pakistan, the Infinix Note 12 with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage is priced at 54,999 Rs.

Infinix Note 12 Specifications

The Infinix Note 12 boasts impressive features that deliver top-notch specifications to users. It offers a generous amount of storage, with a substantial 8GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage. Additionally, this smartphone excels in other areas such as screen size, camera configuration, and battery life. It comes with a spacious 6.7-inch display and a high-resolution screen with 1080 x 2400 pixels.

The Infinix Note 12 boasts a 16MP selfie camera and a triple main camera setup consisting of 50MP + 2MP + QVGA lenses, allowing you to capture your moments with precision. It also offers features like phase detection, geo-tagging, panorama, HDR, and high-resolution video. The Infinix Note 12 is available in three elegant colors: Force Black, Snowfall, and Sapphire Blue. Users have reported excellent overall mobile performance, giving it a perfect 5/5 rating.

When buying a smartphone, it’s crucial to consider the battery capacity, and the Infinix Note 12 impresses with a substantial non-removable 5000 mAh battery, complemented by 33W fast charging support. With such remarkable specs at this price point, it’s certainly a compelling choice. Don’t wait; go ahead and make your purchase!

You have multiple options for purchasing the Infinix Note 12 in Pakistan. You can buy it from certified mobile stores throughout the country, trusted online retailers like OLX, Daraz, Whatmobile, and PriceOye, and also from authorized Infinix stores across Pakistan.

