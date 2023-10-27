Infinix Note 30 Price in UAE & Specs – Oct 2023

Oppo A77 Price in UAE & Specification
The Oppo A77 is a mid-range smartphone that offers a compelling set...
The Infinix Note 30 boasts impressive specifications, featuring a large high-resolution display, powerful performance, and a versatile camera system.
With a generous 6.8-inch AMOLED screen, it offers vibrant visuals and sharp details. Under the hood, it’s powered by a robust octa-core processor and ample RAM, ensuring smooth multitasking and gaming.
The camera setup includes a 64MP main sensor, providing excellent photography capabilities, while a large battery keeps the device running all day.
Additionally, it supports fast charging and has ample storage for your files and apps. The Infinix Note 30 combines a stunning display, high-quality camera, and strong performance for a remarkable smartphone experience.
The Infinix Note 30 Price in UAE is AED 749.00/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|XOS
|Dimensions
|168.6 x 76.6 x 8.6 mm
|Weight
|219 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Obsidian Black, Interstellar Blue, Sunset Gold
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT8781 Helio G99 (6nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.8 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 Pixels (~396 PPI)
|Extra Features
|120Hz, 580 nits (peak)
|Memory
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, (wide), 1/2″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + QVGA, Quad LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video (1440p@30fps, 1080p@30/60fps)
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), LED flash, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, Dual Speaker, Tuned by JBL
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|NFC, (market/region dependent) Glass front, plastic frame, glass or leather back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 45W wired
