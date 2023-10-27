Infinix Note 30 Price in UAE & Specs – Oct 2023

Advertisement
The Infinix Note 30 boasts impressive specifications, featuring a large high-resolution display, powerful performance, and a versatile camera system.

With a generous 6.8-inch AMOLED screen, it offers vibrant visuals and sharp details. Under the hood, it’s powered by a robust octa-core processor and ample RAM, ensuring smooth multitasking and gaming.

The camera setup includes a 64MP main sensor, providing excellent photography capabilities, while a large battery keeps the device running all day.

Additionally, it supports fast charging and has ample storage for your files and apps. The Infinix Note 30 combines a stunning display, high-quality camera, and strong performance for a remarkable smartphone experience.

Infinix Note 30 Price in UAE

The Infinix Note 30 Price in UAE is AED 749.00/-

Infinix Note 30 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 13 OS
UIXOS
Dimensions168.6 x 76.6 x 8.6 mm
Weight219 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsObsidian Black, Interstellar Blue, Sunset Gold
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek MT8781 Helio G99 (6nm)
GPUMali-G57 MC2
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.8 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2460 Pixels (~396 PPI)
Extra Features120Hz, 580 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, (wide), 1/2″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + QVGA, Quad LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video (1440p@30fps, 1080p@30/60fps)
Front16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), LED flash, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, OTG
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, Dual Speaker, Tuned by JBL
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraNFC, (market/region dependent) Glass front, plastic frame, glass or leather back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 45W wired

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

