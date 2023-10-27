Infinix Note 30 Price in UAE & Specs – Oct 2023

The Infinix Note 30 boasts impressive specifications, featuring a large high-resolution display, powerful performance, and a versatile camera system.

With a generous 6.8-inch AMOLED screen, it offers vibrant visuals and sharp details. Under the hood, it’s powered by a robust octa-core processor and ample RAM, ensuring smooth multitasking and gaming.

The camera setup includes a 64MP main sensor, providing excellent photography capabilities, while a large battery keeps the device running all day.

Additionally, it supports fast charging and has ample storage for your files and apps. The Infinix Note 30 combines a stunning display, high-quality camera, and strong performance for a remarkable smartphone experience.

Infinix Note 30 Price in UAE

The Infinix Note 30 Price in UAE is AED 749.00/-

Infinix Note 30 specifications

Build OS Android 13 OS UI XOS Dimensions 168.6 x 76.6 x 8.6 mm Weight 219 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Obsidian Black, Interstellar Blue, Sunset Gold Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek MT8781 Helio G99 (6nm) GPU Mali-G57 MC2 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.8 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 Pixels (~396 PPI) Extra Features 120Hz, 580 nits (peak) Memory Built-in 256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, (wide), 1/2″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + QVGA, Quad LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video (1440p@30fps, 1080p@30/60fps) Front 16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), LED flash, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Dual Speaker, Tuned by JBL Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra NFC, (market/region dependent) Glass front, plastic frame, glass or leather back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 45W wired

