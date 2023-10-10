Infinix Smart 7 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Oct 2023

The Infinix Smart 7 is a budget-friendly smartphone designed for users seeking essential features. It boasts a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display, providing clear visuals for your daily tasks and entertainment.
The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 SoC processor, ensuring smooth performance for basic applications.
With 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, you have adequate space for apps and media files. Additionally, it supports microSD cards for expandable storage.
The phone features a dual-camera setup, including a 13MP primary camera and a depth sensor for portrait shots. On the front, there’s an 8MP selfie camera.
The Infinix Smart 7 runs on Android 12, offering the latest Android features. It has a large 5000mAh battery for extended usage, making it suitable for users who prioritize battery life.
Infinix Smart 7 price in Pakistan
The Infinix Smart 7 price in Pakistan is Rs. 25,999/-
Infinix Smart 7 specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|Dimensions
|163.8 x 75.6 x 8.7 mm
|Weight
|188 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Micro-SIM)
|Colors
|Polar Black, Coastal Green, Iceland White, Peacock Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa Core
|Chipset
|Helio A22 SoC
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8300
|Display
|Technology
|TFT LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.6 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1612 Pixels (~267 PPI)
|Extra Features
|400 nits
|Memory
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM, (+3GB virtual RAM)
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual 13 MP + 0.3 MP, , Dual LED Flash
|Features
|HDR, panorama, Video (1080p@30fps)
|Front
|5 MP, LED Flash
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB type C
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 21.1/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint (rear-mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/WMV/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Battery charging 10W
