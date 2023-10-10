Infinix Smart 7 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Oct 2023

The Infinix Smart 7 is a budget-friendly smartphone designed for users seeking essential features. It boasts a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display, providing clear visuals for your daily tasks and entertainment.

The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 SoC processor, ensuring smooth performance for basic applications.

With 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, you have adequate space for apps and media files. Additionally, it supports microSD cards for expandable storage.

The phone features a dual-camera setup, including a 13MP primary camera and a depth sensor for portrait shots. On the front, there’s an 8MP selfie camera.

The Infinix Smart 7 runs on Android 12, offering the latest Android features. It has a large 5000mAh battery for extended usage, making it suitable for users who prioritize battery life.

Infinix Smart 7 price in Pakistan

The Infinix Smart 7 price in Pakistan is Rs. 25,999/-

Infinix Smart 7 specifications

Build OS Android 12 OS Dimensions 163.8 x 75.6 x 8.7 mm Weight 188 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Micro-SIM) Colors Polar Black, Coastal Green, Iceland White, Peacock Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE Processor CPU Octa Core Chipset Helio A22 SoC GPU PowerVR GE8300 Display Technology TFT LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.6 Inches Resolution 720 x 1612 Pixels (~267 PPI) Extra Features 400 nits Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM , (+3GB virtual RAM) Card microSD Card , (supports up to 256GB) Camera Main Dual 13 MP + 0.3 MP, , Dual LED Flash Features HDR, panorama, Video (1080p@30fps) Front 5 MP, LED Flash Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB type C NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 21.1/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (rear-mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/WMV/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Battery charging 10W

