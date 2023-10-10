Infinix Smart 7 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Oct 2023

Articles
The Infinix Smart 7 is a budget-friendly smartphone designed for users seeking essential features. It boasts a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display, providing clear visuals for your daily tasks and entertainment.

The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 SoC processor, ensuring smooth performance for basic applications.

With 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, you have adequate space for apps and media files. Additionally, it supports microSD cards for expandable storage.

The phone features a dual-camera setup, including a 13MP primary camera and a depth sensor for portrait shots. On the front, there’s an 8MP selfie camera.

The Infinix Smart 7 runs on Android 12, offering the latest Android features. It has a large 5000mAh battery for extended usage, making it suitable for users who prioritize battery life.

Infinix Smart 7 price in Pakistan

The Infinix Smart 7 price in Pakistan is Rs. 25,999/-

Infinix Smart 7 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
Dimensions163.8 x 75.6 x 8.7 mm
Weight188 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Micro-SIM)
ColorsPolar Black, Coastal Green, Iceland White, Peacock Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
ProcessorCPUOcta Core
ChipsetHelio A22 SoC
GPUPowerVR GE8300
DisplayTechnologyTFT LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.6 Inches
Resolution720 x 1612 Pixels (~267 PPI)
Extra Features400 nits
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM, (+3GB virtual RAM)
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CameraMainDual 13 MP + 0.3 MP, , Dual LED Flash
FeaturesHDR, panorama, Video (1080p@30fps)
Front5 MP, LED Flash
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB type C
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 21.1/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (rear-mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/WMV/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, plastic back, plastic frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Battery charging 10W

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

