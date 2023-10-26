Infinix Smart 8 Specs Revealed on the Google Play Console

X Releases an Initial Edition of Audio and Video Calling
A short while ago, we noticed the Tecno Spark 20 on the Google Play Console, and now it’s Infinix‘s turn, as the Smart 8 from their sister brand has also made an appearance on the same platform.
The listing has unveiled some of its specifications, accompanied by a low-quality image displaying its front.
The Infinix Smart 8 features 3GB of RAM, operates on Android 13, and is driven by the Unisoc T606 SoC, indicating it lacks 5G support and will likely be affordable. It sports a screen with a resolution of 720×1612.
It’s currently uncertain when Infinix will officially unveil the Smart 8, but typically, the launch follows shortly after a new phone appears in the Google Play Console. For reference, the Smart 7 was introduced in February, and the Smart 7 HD followed in April. Interestingly, both models share the same screen resolution as the Smart 8, despite their names
