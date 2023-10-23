Infinix Zero 30 price in Canada & features

Infinix plans to unveil the Zero 30 series in the next few months. This new series will include a 5G smartphone with advanced features.

The device has a Dimensity 9000 chipset and an octa-core processor. The gadget GPU is called the Mali-G710 MP510.

It comes with a 6.8-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

The Infinix Zero 30 includes 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage space.

The smartphone features a triple-camera setup. The primary camera will have a 200 MP sensor, while the details of the other two cameras are yet to be confirmed. For high-quality selfies, the phone will have a large 64 MP front camera.

The gadget is powered by a 5000 mAh battery capacity, with support for fast charging at 260 W.

Infinix Zero 30 price in Canada

Infinix Zero 30 price in Canada is expected to be CAD 370/-

Infinix Zero specifications

Advertisement BUILD OS Android OS 13 UI Funtouch OS 13 Dimensions 7.69mm in thickness Weight 190 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

BUILD OS Android OS 13 UI Funtouch OS 13 Dimensions 7.69mm in thickness Weight 190 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300) PROCESSOR CPU 2.4 GHz Octa Core Chipset Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 GPU Adreno 619 DISPLAY Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI) Extra Features 120Hz refresh rate MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM (+8GB of Extended RAM ) Card microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot) CAMERA Main Dual Camera: 64 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps) Front 16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video 1080p@30fps) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front , glass back, IP54, dust and water resistant, Color changing back panel color, Document viewer, Photo/video editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4800 mAh – Fast battery 44W