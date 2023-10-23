Infinix Zero 30 price in Canada & features

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 price in UAE & specs – Oct 2023
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 will be available on the UAE market....
Infinix plans to unveil the Zero 30 series in the next few months. This new series will include a 5G smartphone with advanced features.
The device has a Dimensity 9000 chipset and an octa-core processor. The gadget GPU is called the Mali-G710 MP510.
It comes with a 6.8-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz.
The Infinix Zero 30 includes 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage space.
The smartphone features a triple-camera setup. The primary camera will have a 200 MP sensor, while the details of the other two cameras are yet to be confirmed. For high-quality selfies, the phone will have a large 64 MP front camera.
The gadget is powered by a 5000 mAh battery capacity, with support for fast charging at 260 W.
Infinix Zero 30 price in Canada
Infinix Zero 30 price in Canada is expected to be CAD 370/-
Infinix Zero specifications
|BUILD
|OS
|Android OS 13
|UI
|Funtouch OS 13
|Dimensions
|7.69mm in thickness
|Weight
|190 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|2.4 GHz Octa Core
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 4 Gen 1
|GPU
|Adreno 619
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI)
|Extra Features
|120Hz refresh rate
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM (+8GB of Extended RAM )
|Card
|microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Dual Camera: 64 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps)
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video 1080p@30fps)
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, glass back, IP54, dust and water resistant, Color changing back panel color, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4800 mAh
|– Fast battery 44W
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.