Infinix Zero 30 price in Pakistan & specification

Infinix plans to unveil the Zero 30 series in the next few months. This new lineup will include a 5G smartphone with advanced features.
The phone is powered by a Dimensity 9000 chipset and an octa-core processor. The GPU is called the Mali-G710 MP510.
It comes with a 6.8-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz.
The smartphone includes 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage space.
The Zero 30 features a triple-camera setup. The primary camera will have a 200 MP sensor, while the details of the other two cameras are yet to be confirmed. For high-quality selfies, the phone will have a large 64 MP front camera. The gadget has a 5000 mAh battery capacity, with fast charging at 260 W.
Infinix Zero 30 price in Pakistan
Infinix Zero 30 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 84,999/-
Infinix Zero 30 specifications
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|XOS 13
|Dimensions
|164.4 x 76.7 x 8 mm
|Weight
|196 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Space Gray, Glitter Gold, Green Fantasy
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa Core
|Chipset
|Dimensity 9000
|GPU
|Mali-G710 MP10
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.8 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~387 PPI)
|Extra Features
|120Hz
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 200 MP main sensor, OIS, LED Flash
|Features
|HDR, panorama, Video
|Front
|64 MP
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.3 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB-C port
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G, 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack (Unspecified), Dual Speaker
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, Aluminum frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast Charging 260W
