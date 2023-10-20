Infinix Zero 30 price in UAE and specifications

Infinix plans to unveil the Zero 30 series in the next few months. This new lineup will include a 5G smartphone with advanced features. The phone is powered by a Dimensity 9000 chipset and an octa-core processor. The GPU is called the Mali-G710 MP510.

It comes with a 6.8-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

The smartphone includes 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage space.

The Zero 30 features a triple-camera setup. The primary camera will have a 200 MP sensor, while the details of the other two cameras are yet to be confirmed. For high-quality selfies, the phone will have a large 64 MP front camera. The gadget has a 5000 mAh battery capacity, with fast charging at 260 W.

Infinix Zero 30 price in UAE

Advertisement

Infinix Zero price in UAE is expected AED 798/-

Infinix Zero specifications

BUILD OS Android OS 13 UI Funtouch OS 13 Dimensions 7.69mm in thickness Weight 190 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300) PROCESSOR CPU 2.4 GHz Octa Core Chipset Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 GPU Adreno 619 DISPLAY Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI) Extra Features 120Hz refresh rate MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM (+8GB of Extended RAM ) Card microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot) CAMERA Main Dual Camera: 64 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps) Front 16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video 1080p@30fps) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front , glass back, IP54, dust and water resistant, Color changing back panel color, Document viewer, Photo/video editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4800 mAh – Fast battery 44W Advertisement

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”